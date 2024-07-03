Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹114.2
Prev. Close₹114.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.53
Day's High₹114.2
Day's Low₹110.75
52 Week's High₹175
52 Week's Low₹73.5
Book Value₹24.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)52.05
P/E40.27
EPS2.75
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Jan-2024
Equity Capital
3.44
3.44
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
1.95
1.13
Net Worth
5.39
4.57
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Naved Iqbal
Whole Time Director & CFO
Mohammad Nadeem
Non Executive Director
Arham Anees
Non Executive Director
Amit Kumar Singh
Independent Director
Raj Rathi
Independent Director
Sobha Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sneha jain
Reports by Greenhitech Ventures Ltd
Summary
Greenhitech Ventures Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of Greentech Hydrocarbons pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated November 18, 2011. Greentech Hydrocarbons was thereafter converted from Partnership Firm to a Private Limited with the name and style of Greenhitech Ventures Private Limited dated May 14, 2023. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and name was changed to Greenhitech Ventures Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 10, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kanpur.The Company is engaged in trading of various petroleum-based products for the different categories of industries, including supply of biodiesel and light density oils. It is also engaged in Operation & Maintenance of ethanol production in Government owned distilleries. It is capable of running an ethanol distillation in units which run on fuel mode of both ethanol plus grain based raw material. It provide business solutions and services to consumers of Fuels and other alternative materials across India. The Company started its production in Purvanchal belt of Uttar Pradesh, India for supply of bio-diesel. It basically trade in two types of Biofuels: Biodiesel and Light Diesel Oil. Biodiesel is a clean-burning fuel and safe alternative to replace traditional petroleum diesel. It provides improved efficiency thus increasing the average of vehicle. There is minimal carbon formation in the engine. Light diesel oi
The Greenhitech Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹110.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Greenhitech Ventures Ltd is ₹52.05 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Greenhitech Ventures Ltd is 40.27 and 4.45 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Greenhitech Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Greenhitech Ventures Ltd is ₹73.5 and ₹175 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Greenhitech Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 11.03%, 6 Month at -1.12%, 3 Month at 7.52% and 1 Month at 3.50%.
