Greenhitech Ventures Ltd Share Price

110.75
(-3.02%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open114.2
  • Day's High114.2
  • 52 Wk High175
  • Prev. Close114.2
  • Day's Low110.75
  • 52 Wk Low 73.5
  • Turnover (lac)5.53
  • P/E40.27
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value24.88
  • EPS2.75
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)52.05
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Greenhitech Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Greenhitech Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

27 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

Greenhitech Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Greenhitech Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:52 AM
Sep-2024Apr-2024Dec-2023Nov-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.63%

Non-Promoter- 29.36%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Greenhitech Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Jan-2024

Equity Capital

3.44

3.44

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

1.95

1.13

Net Worth

5.39

4.57

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Greenhitech Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Greenhitech Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Naved Iqbal

Whole Time Director & CFO

Mohammad Nadeem

Non Executive Director

Arham Anees

Non Executive Director

Amit Kumar Singh

Independent Director

Raj Rathi

Independent Director

Sobha Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sneha jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Greenhitech Ventures Ltd

Summary

Greenhitech Ventures Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of Greentech Hydrocarbons pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated November 18, 2011. Greentech Hydrocarbons was thereafter converted from Partnership Firm to a Private Limited with the name and style of Greenhitech Ventures Private Limited dated May 14, 2023. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and name was changed to Greenhitech Ventures Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 10, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kanpur.The Company is engaged in trading of various petroleum-based products for the different categories of industries, including supply of biodiesel and light density oils. It is also engaged in Operation & Maintenance of ethanol production in Government owned distilleries. It is capable of running an ethanol distillation in units which run on fuel mode of both ethanol plus grain based raw material. It provide business solutions and services to consumers of Fuels and other alternative materials across India. The Company started its production in Purvanchal belt of Uttar Pradesh, India for supply of bio-diesel. It basically trade in two types of Biofuels: Biodiesel and Light Diesel Oil. Biodiesel is a clean-burning fuel and safe alternative to replace traditional petroleum diesel. It provides improved efficiency thus increasing the average of vehicle. There is minimal carbon formation in the engine. Light diesel oi
Company FAQs

What is the Greenhitech Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Greenhitech Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹110.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Greenhitech Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Greenhitech Ventures Ltd is ₹52.05 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Greenhitech Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Greenhitech Ventures Ltd is 40.27 and 4.45 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Greenhitech Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Greenhitech Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Greenhitech Ventures Ltd is ₹73.5 and ₹175 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Greenhitech Ventures Ltd?

Greenhitech Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 11.03%, 6 Month at -1.12%, 3 Month at 7.52% and 1 Month at 3.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Greenhitech Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Greenhitech Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.64 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.36 %

