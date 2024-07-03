Greenhitech Ventures Ltd Summary

Greenhitech Ventures Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of Greentech Hydrocarbons pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated November 18, 2011. Greentech Hydrocarbons was thereafter converted from Partnership Firm to a Private Limited with the name and style of Greenhitech Ventures Private Limited dated May 14, 2023. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and name was changed to Greenhitech Ventures Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 10, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kanpur.The Company is engaged in trading of various petroleum-based products for the different categories of industries, including supply of biodiesel and light density oils. It is also engaged in Operation & Maintenance of ethanol production in Government owned distilleries. It is capable of running an ethanol distillation in units which run on fuel mode of both ethanol plus grain based raw material. It provide business solutions and services to consumers of Fuels and other alternative materials across India. The Company started its production in Purvanchal belt of Uttar Pradesh, India for supply of bio-diesel. It basically trade in two types of Biofuels: Biodiesel and Light Diesel Oil. Biodiesel is a clean-burning fuel and safe alternative to replace traditional petroleum diesel. It provides improved efficiency thus increasing the average of vehicle. There is minimal carbon formation in the engine. Light diesel oil comprises of distillate fuel with small proportions of residual fuel. LDO (Light Diesel Oil) is largely an industrial fuel. It acts as a key ingredient in the generation of electricity and heat in a number of production units.The Company propose 12,60,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares through Public Offer.