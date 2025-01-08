Greenhitech Ventures Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORT

1. INTRODUCTION:

Our Company was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 ("Partnership Act") in the name and style of "Greentech Hydrocarbons" pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated November 18, 2011. Greentech Hydrocarbons was thereafter converted from Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company under Part I chapter XXI of the Companies Act, 2013 with the name and style of "Greenhitech Ventures Private Limited" and received a Certificate of Incorporation from the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre dated May 14, 2023. Subsequently our Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of company was changed from "Greenhitech Ventures Private Limited" to "Greenhitech Ventures Limited" vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated October 10, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kanpur. The Corporate Identity Number of our Company is U19201UP2023PLC182123

2. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE:

The oil and gas sector is among the eight core industries in India and plays a major role in influencing the decision-making for all the other important sections of the economy.

Indias economic growth is closely related to its energy demand, therefore, the need for oil and gas is projected to increase, thereby making the sector quite conducive for investment. India retained its spot as the third- largest consumer of oil in the world as of 2022.

The Government has adopted several policies to fulfil the increasing demand. It has allowed 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in many segments of the sector, including natural gas, petroleum products and refineries, among others. The FDI limit for public sector refining projects has been raised to 49% without any disinvestment or dilution of domestic equity in existing PSUs. Today, it attracts both domestic and foreign investment, as attested by the presence of companies such as Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Cairn India. The industry is expected to attract US$ 25 billion investment in exploration and production by 2022. India is already a refining hub with 23 refineries, and expansion is planned for tapping foreign investment in export- oriented infrastructure, including product pipelines and export terminals.

3. INVESTMENTS/ DEVELOPMENTS:

The Government of India, from time to time, has made policy pronouncements on Foreign Direct Investment ("FDI") through press notes and press releases.

4. OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:

Strength:

1. Develop cordial relationship with our Suppliers, Customers, and employees

2. Improving operational efficiencies

3. Optimal Utilization of Resources

4. Timely fulfilment of orders

5. To Build-Up a Professional Organization

6. Leveraging our Marketing skills and Relationships

Opportunities:

• Expanding new geographical area

• Opportunities in Indian Market

• Government thrust for development will boost in rise in demand

Threats:

• Increased Competition from Big Players

• Change in Government Policies

• Rising labour wages

• There are no entry barriers in our industry which puts us to the threat of competition from new entrants

• Fluctuation in Raw Material Prices

5. SEGMENT-WISE OR PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE:

Our company is engaged in Operation & Maintenance as Job worker for Ethanol manufacturing in Government owned distilleries. Company is not having its owned manufacturing unit. Our Company bids for tender of Government owned distillery for Operation & Maintenance as Job worker for Ethanol manufacturing.

6. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has an effective and reliable internal control system commensurate with the size of its operations. At the same time, it adheres to local statutory requirements for orderly and efficient conduct of business, safeguarding of assets, the detection and prevention of frauds and errors, adequacy and completeness of accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information. The efficacy of the internal checks and control systems is validated by self-audits and internal as well as statutory auditors.

7. DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

Share Capital: During the year under review, the Company has increased Paid-up Share capital of Company as per details mentioned below:

Sr. Date of Allotment No. Nature of allotment No. of Equity Shares allotted Cumulative No. of Equity Shares 1. May 14, 2023 Subscription to MOA 10,000 10,000 2. June 01, 2023 Right Issue 1,00,000 1,10,000 3. July 05, 2023 Right Issue 1,45,000 2,55,000 4. July 14, 2023 Right Issue 1,75,000 4,30,000 5. July 17, 2023 Bonus Issue 30,10,000 34,40,000

Particulars FY 2023-24 Revenue from Operations 831. 79 Other Income - Total Income 831.79 Purchase Of Stock In Trade 39.15 Changes in Inventory 380.76 Employee Benefit Expenses 57.92 Financial Cost 32.71 Depreciation and amortisation expenses 10.22 Other Expenses 152.28 Total Expenses 673.04 Profit/ (Loss) before Tax 158.75 Less: Exceptional items - Profil/(Loss) before Tax 158.75 Provision for Taxation (Net) 40.36 Profit/(Loss) after tax 118.39 Other Comprehensive income for the financial year - Total Comprehensive income/(loss) for the financial year - Earnings per Equity Share (?) - Face value of 10/- each 3.44

8. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT, INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED:

Your Company follows a policy of building strong teams of talented professionals. People remain the most valuable asset of your Company. The Company recognizes people as its most valuable asset and the Company has kept a sharp focus on Employee Engagement. The Companys Human Resources is commensurate with the size, nature and operations of the Company.

9. DETAILS OF KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS, ALONG WITH DETAILED EXPLANATIONS THEREFOR:

Description As at March 31, 2024 Variance Remark Current ratio 1.21 N.A N.A Debt- Equity Ratio 0.84 N.A N.A Debt Service Coverage ratio 0.47 N.A N.A Return on Equity ratio 17% N.A N.A Trade Receivables Turnover Ratio 0.75 N.A N.A Trade Payable Turnover Ratio 0.04 N.A N.A Net Capital Turnover Ratio 1.53 N.A N.A Net Profit ratio 14% N.A N.A Return on Capital Employed 0.19 N.A N.A

10. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT:

Certain statements made in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report relating to the Companys objectives, projections, outlook, expectations, estimates, and others may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may differ from such expectations, whether expressed or implied. Several factors could make a significant difference to our operations. These include climatic and economic conditions affecting demand and supply, government regulations and taxation, any epidemic or pandemic, and natural calamities over which we do not have any direct/indirect control.

11. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

This report contains forward- looking statements based on the perceptions of the Company and the data and information available with the company. The company does not and cannot guarantee the accuracy of various assumptions underlying such statements and they reflect Companys current views of the future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors like change in general economic conditions, amongst others, could cause actual results to be materially different.