|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Dec 2024
|27 Nov 2024
|Greenhitech Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Issue of equity shares on preferential basis towards consideration other than cash and other Agenda items Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Padam Cotton Yarns Limited at their meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, 27th November, 2024, inter alia, has considered and approved the attached agendas. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.11.2024) The Board Meeting to be held on 02/12/2024 has been revised to 13/12/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 02/12/2024 has been revised to 13/12/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.12.2024) The Board Meeting to be held on 13/12/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Greenhitech Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the half year ended on September 30 2024 Financial Results 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|25 Jun 2024
|25 Jun 2024
|Please find attached disclosure under Regulation 30 for Appointment of Secretarial and Internal Auditor and Approval of Draft Postal Ballot Notice.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Greenhitech Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
