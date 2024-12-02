iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Greenhitech Ventures Ltd Board Meeting

94.75
(0.26%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Greenhitech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Dec 202427 Nov 2024
Greenhitech Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Issue of equity shares on preferential basis towards consideration other than cash and other Agenda items Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Padam Cotton Yarns Limited at their meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, 27th November, 2024, inter alia, has considered and approved the attached agendas. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.11.2024) The Board Meeting to be held on 02/12/2024 has been revised to 13/12/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 02/12/2024 has been revised to 13/12/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.12.2024) The Board Meeting to be held on 13/12/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.12.2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Greenhitech Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the half year ended on September 30 2024 Financial Results 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting25 Jun 202425 Jun 2024
Please find attached disclosure under Regulation 30 for Appointment of Secretarial and Internal Auditor and Approval of Draft Postal Ballot Notice.
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
Greenhitech Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Greenhitech: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Greenhitech Ventures Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.