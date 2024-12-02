Greenhitech Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Issue of equity shares on preferential basis towards consideration other than cash and other Agenda items Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Padam Cotton Yarns Limited at their meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, 27th November, 2024, inter alia, has considered and approved the attached agendas. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.11.2024) The Board Meeting to be held on 02/12/2024 has been revised to 13/12/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 02/12/2024 has been revised to 13/12/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.12.2024) The Board Meeting to be held on 13/12/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.12.2024)