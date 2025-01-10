To,

The Members of GSB Finance Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of GSB Finance Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and profit/loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Our opinion is not qualified in respect of the above matters

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the [information included in the Management report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or ou^W knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

*Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

*Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

*Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

*Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

*Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

*We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit

*We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) Based on our Examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

(d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other compressive income), statement of Changes in Equity and statement of the Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(e) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the investor education and protection fund by the company.

Annexure A- To the Independent Auditors Report:

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under the Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements is our report on the members of GSB Finance Limited ("The Company") for the year ended on 31st March 2024, We report that:-

(i) (a) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and the situation of fixed assets;

(b) Fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals, and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification

(c) The company does not hold any immovable property. Hence, clause 3(i) (c) about title deeds of immovable properties is not applicable in the present case.

(d) No property, plant equipment or intangible has been evaluated during the year.

(ii) (a) The company has inventory in electronic mode hence verification of inventory has been done through demat statement at reasonable intervals by the management and no material discrepancies were noticed.A

(b) The company has not availed any working capital limit from a bank or financial institution over Rs. 5 Cr against Current Assets.

(iii) The company has granted unsecured loans to a company but any other company unsecured or secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(a) as the company has granted a loan to a company which are not prejudicial to the interest of the company and not to any other party any loan to parties covered under section 189 clause 3(iii)(a) which deals with terms and conditions of the grant of such loans is not applicable;

(b) as the company granted a loan to the company covered under section 189 clause 3(iii)(b) which deals with a schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest is applicable repayment has also been received ;

(c) as the company has not granted any loans to parties covered under section 189 the question of the amount being overdue does not arise;

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantee or security to the parties covered under Section 185 and hence provisions of Clause 3(iv) of the aforesaid Order in this regard do not apply to the Company. Further, the Company has complied with the provision of Section 186 of the Act in respect of the investments made by it.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not accepted any deposits. Hence, clause 3(v) which deals with directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder, are not applicable

(vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us. The company is not required to maintain cost records under the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under subsection (l) of section 148 of the Companies Act.

(vii) According to the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, the duty of customs, the duty of excise, value added tax or cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax or cess and other statutory dues were outstanding, as of 31-03-2024, for more than six months from the date they became payable.

a)According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us no dues of income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax or cess that have not been deposited on account of any disputes except as follows:

Name of the Statue Nature of Dispute Amount paid under Protest (Rs in Lacs) The period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.59 AY 2012-13 Demand As Per Order u/s 143 (1) (a) Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS 0.82 AY 2023-24 Income Tax Department Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS 0.12 AY 2024-25 Income Tax Department

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, there are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of accounts but Surrender or Disclosed in the Income tax assessment.

(ix) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions and bank.

(x) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not raised any money during the year under review.

(xi) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor we have been informed of any such case by the management.

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence, clause 3(xii) will not be applicable

(xiii) The Company has entered the transaction with the related parties in compliance with the provisions of the Section 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard (IndAS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

Name of Related Party Designation Remuneration

Shri Ramakant S. Biyani Mg. Director 6,25,000/-

Shri Suyash Ramakant Biyani Whole Time Director 6,25,000/-

(xiv) Internal audit

(a) The company does not have an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(xv) The Company has not entered any non-cash transactions with its directors, or the persons connected with him and hence provisions of Clause 3(xv) of the aforesaid Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The company is registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the registration is enforced for the same.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

(c) The company is not as Core Investment Company (CIC), therefore, there is no question of fulfilling criteria of CIC as defined in regulations made by Reserve Bank of India.

(d) The company is not as Core Investment Company (CIC), therefore, clause (xvi)(d) is not applicable

(xvii) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year;

(xviii) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the statutory auditors have not taken any resignation during the year, therefore, there is no question of taking into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors;

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. Calculations of Financial Ratios are attached with the Financial Statement.

(xx) The provision of section 135 of The Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company.

(xxi) The provisions related to Consolidated Financial Statements are not applicable to the company.

Annexure B- to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of GSB Finance Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

AUDITORS CERTIFICATE ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE CONDITIONS OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE UNDER SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and as per the Listing Agreement

To,

The Members,

GSB Finance Ltd.,

We have examined the compliance of the conditions of Corporate Governance by GSB Finance Ltd.(the Company) for the year ended 31st March, 2024, as stipulated in Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement (Listing Agreement) of the Company with the Stock exchanges for the period 01st April, 2015 to 30th November,2015 and as per the relevant provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) as referred to in Regulation 15(2) of the Listing Regulations for the period .

The compliance of conditions of corporate governance is the responsibility of the management. Our examination was limited to review of the procedures and implementations thereof, adopted by the Company for ensuring the compliance of the conditions of the Corporate Governance. It is neither an audit nor an expression of an opinion on the financial statements of the company.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, and based on representations made by directors and Management, we certify that the Company has complied with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated in the above-mentioned Listing Agreement/Listing Regulations, as applicable.

We further state that such compliance is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the Company nor of the efficiency or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the company.