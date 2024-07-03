SectorFinance
Open₹45.87
Prev. Close₹46.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.85
Day's High₹45.87
Day's Low₹45.87
52 Week's High₹51.75
52 Week's Low₹13.5
Book Value₹23.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)27.52
P/E114.68
EPS0.4
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6
6
6
6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.66
6.09
6
5.69
Net Worth
13.66
12.09
12
11.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.71
-2.56
0.54
1.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
R S Biyani
Director & CFO
Suyash Biyani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Usha Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Renu Choudary
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by GSB Finance Ltd
Summary
GSB Finance Ltd (Previously known Ravi Cement Ltd) was established in November, 1982. The Company is primarily engaged into providing financial services, investment (finance and investment) and trading in shares and securities.In May 92, the company decided to change its line of activity by setting up a mini-cement plant. Accordingly, the name was changed to Ravi Cements and a fresh certificate of incorporation was obtained. Owing to the recession in the cement industry, the company dropped the project of setting up a cement plant.In Aug.93, the board of directors was reconstituted with the induction of finance related professionals and G S Biyani was appointed as the chairman of the company. Consequently, the companys name was changed to the present one, thereby obtaining a fresh certificate of incorporation in Aug.93. At present, the company is engaged in the business of finance, investment and trading in shares and securities. In 1994, it came out with a public issue to augment long-term working capital and expand its fund-based activities.Company has done satisfying performance during the year 1998-99, although depressed condition prevailing in Capital Market. Company has achieved 35.88 lacs Profit as compared to Loss of Rs.54.43 lacs loss for previous year. Company has plan to shift its Registered Office to Mumbai to achieve more economy and efficieny in operation.During the year 1999-2000, due to the change in its accounting policy with regard to valuation of inventorie
The GSB Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹45.87 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GSB Finance Ltd is ₹27.52 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GSB Finance Ltd is 114.68 and 1.92 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GSB Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GSB Finance Ltd is ₹13.5 and ₹51.75 as of 03 Jan ‘25
GSB Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.75%, 3 Years at 64.95%, 1 Year at 212.04%, 6 Month at 106.34%, 3 Month at 169.82% and 1 Month at 70.14%.
