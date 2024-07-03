iifl-logo-icon 1
GSB Finance Ltd Share Price

45.87
(-1.99%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open45.87
  • Day's High45.87
  • 52 Wk High51.75
  • Prev. Close46.8
  • Day's Low45.87
  • 52 Wk Low 13.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.85
  • P/E114.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.92
  • EPS0.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)27.52
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

GSB Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

45.87

Prev. Close

46.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0.85

Day's High

45.87

Day's Low

45.87

52 Week's High

51.75

52 Week's Low

13.5

Book Value

23.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

27.52

P/E

114.68

EPS

0.4

Divi. Yield

0

GSB Finance Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

GSB Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

GSB Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:40 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.32%

Non-Promoter- 44.67%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

GSB Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6

6

6

6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.66

6.09

6

5.69

Net Worth

13.66

12.09

12

11.69

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.71

-2.56

0.54

1.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

GSB Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT GSB Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

R S Biyani

Director & CFO

Suyash Biyani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Usha Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Renu Choudary

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GSB Finance Ltd

Summary

GSB Finance Ltd (Previously known Ravi Cement Ltd) was established in November, 1982. The Company is primarily engaged into providing financial services, investment (finance and investment) and trading in shares and securities.In May 92, the company decided to change its line of activity by setting up a mini-cement plant. Accordingly, the name was changed to Ravi Cements and a fresh certificate of incorporation was obtained. Owing to the recession in the cement industry, the company dropped the project of setting up a cement plant.In Aug.93, the board of directors was reconstituted with the induction of finance related professionals and G S Biyani was appointed as the chairman of the company. Consequently, the companys name was changed to the present one, thereby obtaining a fresh certificate of incorporation in Aug.93. At present, the company is engaged in the business of finance, investment and trading in shares and securities. In 1994, it came out with a public issue to augment long-term working capital and expand its fund-based activities.Company has done satisfying performance during the year 1998-99, although depressed condition prevailing in Capital Market. Company has achieved 35.88 lacs Profit as compared to Loss of Rs.54.43 lacs loss for previous year. Company has plan to shift its Registered Office to Mumbai to achieve more economy and efficieny in operation.During the year 1999-2000, due to the change in its accounting policy with regard to valuation of inventorie
Company FAQs

What is the GSB Finance Ltd share price today?

The GSB Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹45.87 today.

What is the Market Cap of GSB Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GSB Finance Ltd is ₹27.52 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GSB Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GSB Finance Ltd is 114.68 and 1.92 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GSB Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GSB Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GSB Finance Ltd is ₹13.5 and ₹51.75 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GSB Finance Ltd?

GSB Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.75%, 3 Years at 64.95%, 1 Year at 212.04%, 6 Month at 106.34%, 3 Month at 169.82% and 1 Month at 70.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GSB Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GSB Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.33 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.67 %

