GSB Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

43.17
(1.98%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6

6

6

6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.66

6.09

6

5.69

Net Worth

13.66

12.09

12

11.69

Minority Interest

Debt

0

6.44

4.75

3.01

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

13.66

18.53

16.75

14.7

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.19

0.2

0.12

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Networking Capital

0.83

1.7

1.92

1.58

Inventories

0.3

1.18

1.53

1.18

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.03

0.79

0.79

0.75

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.1

-0.01

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.5

-0.27

-0.3

-0.34

Cash

0.21

0.1

0.13

0.45

Total Assets

1.08

2.03

2.29

2.2

