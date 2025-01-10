GSB Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6
6
6
6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.66
6.09
6
5.69
Net Worth
13.66
12.09
12
11.69
Minority Interest
Debt
0
6.44
4.75
3.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.66
18.53
16.75
14.7
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.19
0.2
0.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Networking Capital
0.83
1.7
1.92
1.58
Inventories
0.3
1.18
1.53
1.18
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.03
0.79
0.79
0.75
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.1
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.5
-0.27
-0.3
-0.34
Cash
0.21
0.1
0.13
0.45
Total Assets
1.08
2.03
2.29
2.2
No Record Found
