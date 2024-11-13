iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GSB Finance Ltd Board Meeting

42.29
(-1.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

GSB Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
GSB FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Quarterly Results for quarter ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2024 for approval of Unaudited Financial Statements for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting24 Sep 202425 Sep 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 read with Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 as amended- Re-classification form Promoter category to Public Category of GSB Finance Limited
Board Meeting22 Aug 202413 Aug 2024
GSB FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve GSB FINANCE LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Directors Report Management Discussion and Analysis Report Secretarial Audit Report and the Notice of 41st Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 22nd August 2024 as stated in pdf attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
GSB FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Quarterly Results For the first quarter ended on 30th June2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of Quarterly Unaudited Financial Statements for the Quarter ended 30th June , 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
GSB FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 Approval of Financials of GSB Finance Limited for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
GSB FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Quarterly Results For the Quarter Ended on 31st December 2023. Outcome of the board meeting for quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

GSB Finance: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GSB Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.