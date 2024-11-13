|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|GSB FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Quarterly Results for quarter ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2024 for approval of Unaudited Financial Statements for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Sep 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|Disclosure under Regulation 30 read with Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 as amended- Re-classification form Promoter category to Public Category of GSB Finance Limited
|Board Meeting
|22 Aug 2024
|13 Aug 2024
|GSB FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve GSB FINANCE LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Directors Report Management Discussion and Analysis Report Secretarial Audit Report and the Notice of 41st Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 22nd August 2024 as stated in pdf attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|GSB FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Quarterly Results For the first quarter ended on 30th June2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of Quarterly Unaudited Financial Statements for the Quarter ended 30th June , 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|GSB FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 Approval of Financials of GSB Finance Limited for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|GSB FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Quarterly Results For the Quarter Ended on 31st December 2023. Outcome of the board meeting for quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
