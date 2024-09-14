iifl-logo-icon 1
GSB Finance Ltd AGM

43.15
(-2.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:00 PM

GSB Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM14 Sep 202422 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting dated 22nd August 2024 as stated in pdf attached herewith. Outcome of 41st Annual General Meeting held on 14th September, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of ( SEBI Listing Regulations),2015 read with SEBI circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD1/114/2019 dated October 18, 2019, the members at their Annual General Meeting held on 14th September,2024 has approved the re-appointment of M/S Suvarna Katdare Chartered Accountants(Firm Registration No.125080W) as statutory auditors of the company from the conclusion of 41st Annual general Meeting till the conclusion of 4th Annual General Meeting for the year ending 2028-2029 Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of ( SEBI Listing Regulations),2015 read with SEBI circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD1/114/2019 dated October 18, 2019, the members at their Annual General Meeting held on 14th September,2024 has approved the re-appointment of M/S Suvarna Katdare Chartered Accountants(Firm Registration No.125080W) as statutory auditors of the company from the conclusion of 41st Annual general Meeting till the conclusion of 4th Annual General Meeting for the year ending 2028-2029 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024)

