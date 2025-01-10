GSL Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.25
3.25
3.25
3.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.44
2.18
2.42
2.53
Net Worth
5.69
5.43
5.67
5.78
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.69
5.43
5.67
5.78
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.06
0.39
0.56
0.47
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.46
0.51
0.5
0.55
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.48
0.61
0.62
0.66
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.1
-0.12
-0.11
Cash
1.14
4.53
4.6
4.75
Total Assets
5.68
5.43
5.66
5.77
