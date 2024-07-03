iifl-logo-icon 1
GSL Securities Ltd Share Price

29
(-4.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:42:00 PM

  Open: 31.5
  Day's High: 31.78
  52 Wk High: 30.3
  Prev. Close: 30.28
  Day's Low: 28.77
  52 Wk Low: 7.93
  Turnover (lac): 1
  P/E: 28.84
  Face Value: 10
  Book Value: 17.57
  EPS: 1.05
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.): 9.43
  Div. Yield: 0
No Records Found

GSL Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

31.5

Prev. Close

30.28

Turnover(Lac.)

1

Day's High

31.78

Day's Low

28.77

52 Week's High

30.3

52 Week's Low

7.93

Book Value

17.57

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.43

P/E

28.84

EPS

1.05

Divi. Yield

0

GSL Securities Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

GSL Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

GSL Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.94%

Non-Promoter- 59.05%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 59.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

GSL Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.25

3.25

3.25

3.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.44

2.18

2.42

2.53

Net Worth

5.69

5.43

5.67

5.78

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.02

0.08

5.28

0.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

GSL Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT GSL Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

S K Bagrodia

Director

Shailja Bagrodia

Director

Kaushal Mehta

Addtnl Independent Director

Suvarna Shinde

Company Secretary

Thantoni Ananthapadmanabha Rao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GSL Securities Ltd

Summary

GSL Securities Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on March 29, 1994. The Company obtained the Certificate for the Commencement of Business on May 3, 1994. The Company was incorporated with the main objective of pursuing the business of Financial Services like Leasing, Hire Purchase, Financial Consultancy, Bill Discounting, Stock Broking, Investments, etc. It is a Non Banking Financial Services Company, which provides various financial services in India.The Company has since then undertaken business activities mainly in the area of Capital Market Investments and short term financing. The Company intends to broad base its operations by diversifying into other services like Leasing, Hire-Purchase, etc.
Company FAQs

What is the GSL Securities Ltd share price today?

The GSL Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29 today.

What is the Market Cap of GSL Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GSL Securities Ltd is ₹9.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GSL Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GSL Securities Ltd is 28.84 and 1.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GSL Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GSL Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GSL Securities Ltd is ₹7.93 and ₹30.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GSL Securities Ltd?

GSL Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.18%, 3 Years at 51.60%, 1 Year at 281.84%, 6 Month at 29.29%, 3 Month at 94.85% and 1 Month at 29.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GSL Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GSL Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.94 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 59.06 %

