SectorFinance
Open₹31.5
Prev. Close₹30.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹1
Day's High₹31.78
Day's Low₹28.77
52 Week's High₹30.3
52 Week's Low₹7.93
Book Value₹17.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.43
P/E28.84
EPS1.05
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.25
3.25
3.25
3.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.44
2.18
2.42
2.53
Net Worth
5.69
5.43
5.67
5.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.02
0.08
5.28
0.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
S K Bagrodia
Director
Shailja Bagrodia
Director
Kaushal Mehta
Addtnl Independent Director
Suvarna Shinde
Company Secretary
Thantoni Ananthapadmanabha Rao
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
GSL Securities Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on March 29, 1994. The Company obtained the Certificate for the Commencement of Business on May 3, 1994. The Company was incorporated with the main objective of pursuing the business of Financial Services like Leasing, Hire Purchase, Financial Consultancy, Bill Discounting, Stock Broking, Investments, etc. It is a Non Banking Financial Services Company, which provides various financial services in India.The Company has since then undertaken business activities mainly in the area of Capital Market Investments and short term financing. The Company intends to broad base its operations by diversifying into other services like Leasing, Hire-Purchase, etc.
The GSL Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GSL Securities Ltd is ₹9.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GSL Securities Ltd is 28.84 and 1.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GSL Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GSL Securities Ltd is ₹7.93 and ₹30.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GSL Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.18%, 3 Years at 51.60%, 1 Year at 281.84%, 6 Month at 29.29%, 3 Month at 94.85% and 1 Month at 29.02%.
