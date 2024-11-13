Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

GSL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The unaudited financial results along with limited review report obtained from the statutory auditors for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

GSL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The unaudited financial results along with limited review report obtained from the statutory auditors for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Director Report for the year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Finalize the time and date of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 4. Notice for convening of 30th Annual General Meeting. 5. Approve any other business with the permission of chair Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024 Appointment of Statutory Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 13 May 2024

GSL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 21, 2024 Audited Financial Statements for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024