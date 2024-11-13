iifl-logo-icon 1
GSL Securities Ltd Board Meeting

33.13
(-1.98%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

GSL Securities CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
GSL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The unaudited financial results along with limited review report obtained from the statutory auditors for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
GSL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The unaudited financial results along with limited review report obtained from the statutory auditors for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Director Report for the year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Finalize the time and date of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 4. Notice for convening of 30th Annual General Meeting. 5. Approve any other business with the permission of chair Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024 Appointment of Statutory Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202413 May 2024
GSL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 21, 2024 Audited Financial Statements for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
GSL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The unaudited financial results along with limited review report obtained from the statutory auditors for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 10, 2024 Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

GSL Securities: Related News

No Record Found

