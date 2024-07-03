GSL Securities Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on March 29, 1994. The Company obtained the Certificate for the Commencement of Business on May 3, 1994. The Company was incorporated with the main objective of pursuing the business of Financial Services like Leasing, Hire Purchase, Financial Consultancy, Bill Discounting, Stock Broking, Investments, etc. It is a Non Banking Financial Services Company, which provides various financial services in India.The Company has since then undertaken business activities mainly in the area of Capital Market Investments and short term financing. The Company intends to broad base its operations by diversifying into other services like Leasing, Hire-Purchase, etc.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.