GSL Securities Ltd Summary

GSL Securities Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on March 29, 1994. The Company obtained the Certificate for the Commencement of Business on May 3, 1994. The Company was incorporated with the main objective of pursuing the business of Financial Services like Leasing, Hire Purchase, Financial Consultancy, Bill Discounting, Stock Broking, Investments, etc. It is a Non Banking Financial Services Company, which provides various financial services in India.The Company has since then undertaken business activities mainly in the area of Capital Market Investments and short term financing. The Company intends to broad base its operations by diversifying into other services like Leasing, Hire-Purchase, etc.