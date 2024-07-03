iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GSL Securities Ltd Company Summary

34.48
(-1.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|02:45:00 PM

GSL Securities Ltd Summary

GSL Securities Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on March 29, 1994. The Company obtained the Certificate for the Commencement of Business on May 3, 1994. The Company was incorporated with the main objective of pursuing the business of Financial Services like Leasing, Hire Purchase, Financial Consultancy, Bill Discounting, Stock Broking, Investments, etc. It is a Non Banking Financial Services Company, which provides various financial services in India.The Company has since then undertaken business activities mainly in the area of Capital Market Investments and short term financing. The Company intends to broad base its operations by diversifying into other services like Leasing, Hire-Purchase, etc.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.