TO THE MEMBERS OF GSL SECURITIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of GSL SECURITIES Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31,2024, and loss (financial performance), and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statement or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report the fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the "Annexure-A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that :

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company, so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules 2015 as amended.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure-B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with respect to the Financial Statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its director and other Key management personnel during the year are in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report that:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position other than those mentioned in notes to accounts.

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investors Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that cause us to believe that the representation given by the Management under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the current year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For BAXI & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 122552W Sd/- (Abhay Baxi) Place: Mumbai Partner Date: 21/05/2024 M.No.101020 ICAI UDIN : 24101020BKCRXM7317

ANNEXURE-A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under the ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements our report to the members of GSL SECURITIES LIMITED, (‘the Company) for the year ended on March 31, 2024. We report that: -

i. a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

b) The assets have been physically verified by the Management at the end of the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is adequate and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) The Company does not have any immovable property, hence reporting under clause 3(i)(c) of the order is not applicable.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment including right of Use Assets and Intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a) The nature of business does not require it to have any inventory hence provisions of Clause 3(ii)(a) of the aforesaid order are not applicable to the company.

b) The Company has not taken any working capital limits during the year, hence provisions of Clause 3(ii)(b) is not applicable.

iii. According to information and explanations given to us, The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to Companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act, hence clause 3(iii)(a) to (iii)(f) of the said order are not applicable to company.

iv. The Company has not granted any loans or made any investments, or provided any guarantee or security to the parties covered under Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 and hence provisions of Clause 3(iv) of the aforesaid Order are not applicable to the Company.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits from the public or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified. Further no order in this respect has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunals in regard to the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(V) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of the Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 has not been specified by the Central Government for the business activities carried out by the company.

vii. a) According to the information and explanation given to us and as per the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, Goods and Service Tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, Goods and Service Tax, wealth tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax or cess and other statutory dues were outstanding, as at 31 March 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b) According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, Goods and Service Tax or cess that have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 during the year.

ix. According to the information and explanation given to us and as per the records of the Company, the Company has not taken any loans or borrowings from financial institution, bank, Government or Debenture holders. Hence, provisions of clause 3(ix)(a) to (ix)(f) are not applicable to the Company.

x. a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence provisions of Clause 3(x)(a) of the aforesaid Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year and hence provisions of Clause 3(x)(b) of the aforesaid Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) According to information and explanation given to us by the management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the Company and hence provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the aforesaid Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act wherever applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a) In our opinion, the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period up to March 31, 2024, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or the persons connected with him and hence provisions of section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 and requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the order is not applicable to the company.

xvi. a. The Company is an NBFC company registered under Section 45IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b. The company has not conducted any Non Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

c. The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

d. The company does not have any CIC as part of the Group, hence reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit. However, it had incurred cash losses of Rs. 11.23 Lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence produced before us, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. Due to losses incurred during the previous financial year, the company is not required to incur any expenses for CSR activities, hence reporting under clause xx(a) and xx(b) of the order are not applicable.

xxi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have subsidiary, associate and joint venture, hence reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For BAXI & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 122552W Sd/- (Abhay Baxi) Place: Mumbai Partner Date: 21/05/2024 M.No.101020 ICAI UDIN : 24101020BKCRXM7317

ANNEXURE-B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements our report to the members of GSL SECURITIES LIMITED, (‘the Company) for the year ended on March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited internal financial controls over financial reporting of GSL SECURITIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year then ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for the Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities includes design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of the assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (‘the Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedure to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide a reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and preparation of financial statements for external purpose in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

2. Provide reasonable assurance that the transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial control over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material aspects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.