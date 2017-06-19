iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

1.37
(3.79%)
Jun 19, 2017|10:49:42 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

12.38

12.38

12.38

12.38

Preference Capital

0.86

0.86

0.86

0.86

Reserves

-23.32

-20.28

-20.15

-20.03

Net Worth

-10.08

-7.04

-6.91

-6.79

Minority Interest

Debt

10.17

10.05

10

10

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.08

3.01

3.09

3.21

Fixed Assets

0.26

0.27

0.29

0.3

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.17

2.73

2.73

2.73

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.85

0.85

0.85

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.06

3.23

3.23

3.23

Sundry Creditors

-0.18

-0.24

-0.24

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.05

-1.11

-1.11

-1.35

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.07

0.18

Total Assets

0.1

3.01

3.09

3.21

Guj. Carbon Inds : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.