Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
12.38
12.38
12.38
12.38
Preference Capital
0.86
0.86
0.86
0.86
Reserves
-23.32
-20.28
-20.15
-20.03
Net Worth
-10.08
-7.04
-6.91
-6.79
Minority Interest
Debt
10.17
10.05
10
10
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.08
3.01
3.09
3.21
Fixed Assets
0.26
0.27
0.29
0.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.17
2.73
2.73
2.73
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.85
0.85
0.85
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.06
3.23
3.23
3.23
Sundry Creditors
-0.18
-0.24
-0.24
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-1.11
-1.11
-1.35
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.07
0.18
Total Assets
0.1
3.01
3.09
3.21
