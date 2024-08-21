Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹1.37
Prev. Close₹1.32
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.37
Day's Low₹1.37
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-8.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.7
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
12.38
12.38
12.38
12.38
Preference Capital
0.86
0.86
0.86
0.86
Reserves
-23.32
-20.28
-20.15
-20.03
Net Worth
-10.08
-7.04
-6.91
-6.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-2.96
-0.11
-0.11
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.11
-0.06
-0.11
-1.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
2,632.21
-10.47
1.51
56.12
EBIT growth
2,455.32
-3.1
-558.46
1,030.43
Net profit growth
2,440.92
1.7
-787.13
643.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Ravi Prakash Ganti
Independent Director
Sumit Jhunjhunwala
Independent Director
Hasmukhbhai Ambalal Patel
Director
M C Nalwaya
Director
Savita Acharya
Reports by Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd
Summary
Established in late 70s, Gujarat Carbon Industries belongs to the house of Goenkas. Earlier known as Consolidated Petro Tech Industries, its name changed to the present one in Apr.94.The company manufactures carbon black and methyl ethyl ketone. Carbon black is a key item in the manufacture of tyres. Methyl ethyl ketone is a solvent used in the paint industry. The company proposes to dispose the potato chips plant as the operations were not viable.The companys has modernised carbon black and MEK plants based on existing technology and it was approved by financial institutions.In view of economic changes, it was considered prudent to upgrade the technology and to modernise the plant to the state-of-the-art position. A supplementary proposal is under preparation for submission to financial institutions.
