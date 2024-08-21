iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd Share Price

1.37
(3.79%)
Jun 19, 2017|10:49:42 AM

Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

1.37

Prev. Close

1.32

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.37

Day's Low

1.37

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-8.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.7

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:12 PM
Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016Dec-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.83%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

12.38

12.38

12.38

12.38

Preference Capital

0.86

0.86

0.86

0.86

Reserves

-23.32

-20.28

-20.15

-20.03

Net Worth

-10.08

-7.04

-6.91

-6.79

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-2.96

-0.11

-0.11

0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.11

-0.06

-0.11

-1.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

2,632.21

-10.47

1.51

56.12

EBIT growth

2,455.32

-3.1

-558.46

1,030.43

Net profit growth

2,440.92

1.7

-787.13

643.47

No Record Found

Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Ravi Prakash Ganti

Independent Director

Sumit Jhunjhunwala

Independent Director

Hasmukhbhai Ambalal Patel

Director

M C Nalwaya

Director

Savita Acharya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd

Summary

Established in late 70s, Gujarat Carbon Industries belongs to the house of Goenkas. Earlier known as Consolidated Petro Tech Industries, its name changed to the present one in Apr.94.The company manufactures carbon black and methyl ethyl ketone. Carbon black is a key item in the manufacture of tyres. Methyl ethyl ketone is a solvent used in the paint industry. The company proposes to dispose the potato chips plant as the operations were not viable.The companys has modernised carbon black and MEK plants based on existing technology and it was approved by financial institutions.In view of economic changes, it was considered prudent to upgrade the technology and to modernise the plant to the state-of-the-art position. A supplementary proposal is under preparation for submission to financial institutions.
