Gujarat Carbon & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-2.96
-0.11
-0.11
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.11
-0.06
-0.11
-1.01
Other operating items
Operating
-5.08
-0.18
-0.23
-0.99
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-5.08
-0.18
-0.23
-0.99
Equity raised
-40.56
-40.31
-40.06
-40.09
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
20.22
20.05
20
21.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-25.42
-20.44
-20.29
-20.03
