Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd Balance Sheet

8.03
(1.90%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:15:28 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.16

27.16

27.16

27.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-31.28

-31.4

-31.58

-31.51

Net Worth

-4.12

-4.24

-4.42

-4.35

Minority Interest

Debt

10

10

10

10

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.88

5.76

5.58

5.65

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.11

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.3

4.97

0.19

-0.24

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.1

5.34

0.55

0.09

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.38

-0.34

-0.33

-0.3

Cash

6.06

0.77

5.35

5.85

Total Assets

5.88

5.76

5.57

5.67

