Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.16
27.16
27.16
27.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-31.28
-31.4
-31.58
-31.51
Net Worth
-4.12
-4.24
-4.42
-4.35
Minority Interest
Debt
10
10
10
10
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.88
5.76
5.58
5.65
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.11
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.3
4.97
0.19
-0.24
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.1
5.34
0.55
0.09
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.38
-0.34
-0.33
-0.3
Cash
6.06
0.77
5.35
5.85
Total Assets
5.88
5.76
5.57
5.67
No Record Found
