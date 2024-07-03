iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd Share Price

7.57
(-2.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High7.73
  • 52 Wk High11.7
  • Prev. Close7.73
  • Day's Low7.57
  • 52 Wk Low 5
  • Turnover (lac)0.13
  • P/E153
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1.55
  • EPS0.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.53
  • Div. Yield0
Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd Corporate Action

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.66%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 54.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.16

27.16

27.16

27.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-31.28

-31.4

-31.58

-31.51

Net Worth

-4.12

-4.24

-4.42

-4.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.5

5.75

0.1

0.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0.04

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0.04

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.07

0.1

0.34

0.26

0.21

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Raghu Parakh

Non Executive Director

SAURABH RAMESHBHAI MASHRUWALA

Non Executive Director

Leena Katdare

Non Executive Director

Luna Pal

Chairperson

Animesh Mehta

Independent Director

Narayan Meghani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd

Summary

Gujarat Lease Financing (GLFL) was formed in Jul.83 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation (GIIC) to provide financial services for all-round development of industries in and around Gujarat. The company commenced operations in 1985 and went public in 1990, reducing GIICs stake to 51%. In 1994, GIIC entered into a joint-sector agreement with the Torrent group and reduced its stake to 26%, with the Torrent group holding 25%.GLFL also undertakes investment banking and securities-related credit. With a plan to diversify, during 1991-92, the merchant banking division became operational and the company was registered as a category-I merchant banker with the SEBI. GLFL has also entered housing finance with the launch of GLFL Housing Finance in Mar.93 and got it recognised by the National Housing Board. GLFL Securities, a fully-owned subsidiary of GLFL, has the corporate membership of the BSE and the NSE in the debt as well as capital market segments and also trades on the Ahmedabad Stock Exchange. To venture into real estate development, GLFL Realities was incorporated in 1995. GLFL International was also established in the same year to set up branches in Singapore and Dubai. In 1995-96, the retail finance division started a scheme for financing commercial vehicles.During the year 2004-05, the Scheme of Compromise and Arrangement to discharge the liability of the banks was sanctioned by the Honble High Court of Gujarat. The Company released pay
Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd share price today?

The Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.57 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd is ₹20.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd is 153 and -4.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd is ₹5 and ₹11.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd?

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.73%, 3 Years at 23.54%, 1 Year at 56.16%, 6 Month at -8.74%, 3 Month at 9.96% and 1 Month at -17.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.67 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 54.32 %

