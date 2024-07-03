Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹7.73
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.13
Day's High₹7.73
Day's Low₹7.57
52 Week's High₹11.7
52 Week's Low₹5
Book Value₹-1.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.53
P/E153
EPS0.05
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.16
27.16
27.16
27.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-31.28
-31.4
-31.58
-31.51
Net Worth
-4.12
-4.24
-4.42
-4.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.5
5.75
0.1
0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0.04
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0.04
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.07
0.1
0.34
0.26
0.21
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Raghu Parakh
Non Executive Director
SAURABH RAMESHBHAI MASHRUWALA
Non Executive Director
Leena Katdare
Non Executive Director
Luna Pal
Chairperson
Animesh Mehta
Independent Director
Narayan Meghani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd
Summary
Gujarat Lease Financing (GLFL) was formed in Jul.83 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation (GIIC) to provide financial services for all-round development of industries in and around Gujarat. The company commenced operations in 1985 and went public in 1990, reducing GIICs stake to 51%. In 1994, GIIC entered into a joint-sector agreement with the Torrent group and reduced its stake to 26%, with the Torrent group holding 25%.GLFL also undertakes investment banking and securities-related credit. With a plan to diversify, during 1991-92, the merchant banking division became operational and the company was registered as a category-I merchant banker with the SEBI. GLFL has also entered housing finance with the launch of GLFL Housing Finance in Mar.93 and got it recognised by the National Housing Board. GLFL Securities, a fully-owned subsidiary of GLFL, has the corporate membership of the BSE and the NSE in the debt as well as capital market segments and also trades on the Ahmedabad Stock Exchange. To venture into real estate development, GLFL Realities was incorporated in 1995. GLFL International was also established in the same year to set up branches in Singapore and Dubai. In 1995-96, the retail finance division started a scheme for financing commercial vehicles.During the year 2004-05, the Scheme of Compromise and Arrangement to discharge the liability of the banks was sanctioned by the Honble High Court of Gujarat. The Company released pay
Read More
The Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.57 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd is ₹20.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd is 153 and -4.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd is ₹5 and ₹11.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.73%, 3 Years at 23.54%, 1 Year at 56.16%, 6 Month at -8.74%, 3 Month at 9.96% and 1 Month at -17.85%.
