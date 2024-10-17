|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|GUJARAT LEASE FINANCING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 We would like to inform you that the Board at its Meeting held today inter-alia, considered and approved the statement of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|GUJARAT LEASE FINANCING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. We would like to inform you that the Board at its Meeting held today inter-alia, considered and approved the statement of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon, attached herewith Financial REsults for quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 May 2024
|25 Apr 2024
|GUJARAT LEASE FINANCING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. We would like to inform you that the Board at its Meeting held today inter-alia, considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, along with Auditors Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. Results - Financial Results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jan 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|GUJARAT LEASE FINANCING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. We would like to inform you that the Board at its Meeting held today inter-alia, considered and approved the statement of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon, attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024)
