Gujarat Meditech Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
4.1
4.1
4.1
4.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.23
0.23
0.23
0.23
Net Worth
4.33
4.33
4.33
4.33
Minority Interest
Debt
0.71
0.71
0.45
0.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.04
5.04
4.78
4.78
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.94
4.92
4.62
4.66
Inventories
0.07
0.07
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1.4
1.4
0.84
0.92
Debtor Days
408
766.9
Other Current Assets
4.5
4.48
4.78
4.63
Sundry Creditors
-0.96
-0.96
-0.96
-0.85
Creditor Days
466.29
708.55
Other Current Liabilities
-0.07
-0.07
-0.04
-0.04
Cash
0.1
0.13
0.16
0.12
Total Assets
5.04
5.05
4.78
4.78
Invest wise with Expert advice
