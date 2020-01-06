iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Meditech Ltd Balance Sheet

4.2
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2020|10:56:14 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

4.1

4.1

4.1

4.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.23

0.23

0.23

0.23

Net Worth

4.33

4.33

4.33

4.33

Minority Interest

Debt

0.71

0.71

0.45

0.45

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.04

5.04

4.78

4.78

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.94

4.92

4.62

4.66

Inventories

0.07

0.07

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

1.4

1.4

0.84

0.92

Debtor Days

408

766.9

Other Current Assets

4.5

4.48

4.78

4.63

Sundry Creditors

-0.96

-0.96

-0.96

-0.85

Creditor Days

466.29

708.55

Other Current Liabilities

-0.07

-0.07

-0.04

-0.04

Cash

0.1

0.13

0.16

0.12

Total Assets

5.04

5.05

4.78

4.78

