SectorTrading
Open₹4.2
Prev. Close₹4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹4.2
Day's Low₹4.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.73
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
4.1
4.1
4.1
4.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.23
0.23
0.23
0.23
Net Worth
4.33
4.33
4.33
4.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.75
0.43
0.49
0.02
yoy growth (%)
71.61
-10.91
1,546.56
1.01
Raw materials
-0.71
-0.39
-0.45
0
As % of sales
95.5
89.76
93.28
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.15
0.03
0.06
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
71.61
-10.91
1,546.56
1.01
Op profit growth
-23.39
271.5
-30.5
86.03
EBIT growth
-23.39
271.5
-30.5
86.03
Net profit growth
-35.43
-30.35
-3.77
-1,139.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Praveen Venugopal
Independent Director
Sunita Venugopal
Chairman
Jayesh Babulal Shah
Managing Director
Mohit Bery
Director & CFO
Pravin Deshmukh
Director
Hamza Mohiyadheen
Director
Hashim Ebrahim Puthuparampil
Company Secretary
Chetna Tiwari
Additional Director
Anand Khot
Additional Director
Anubha Khot
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gujarat Meditech Ltd
Summary
Gujarat Meditech Ltd. manufactures intra ocular lenses (IOL). The company was incorporated on December 17, 1991 and is based in Ahmedabad, India. GML has been promoted by Dr.Kuldeep Grover and his associates. The company set up a project for manufacture of pieces Infra Ocular Lens in district Mehsana, Gujarat.
