Gujarat Meditech Ltd Share Price

4.2
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2020|10:56:14 AM

Gujarat Meditech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

4.2

Prev. Close

4

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

4.2

Day's Low

4.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.56

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.73

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gujarat Meditech Ltd Corporate Action

Gujarat Meditech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Gujarat Meditech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:15 AM
Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 8.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 8.97%

Non-Promoter- 91.02%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 91.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gujarat Meditech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

4.1

4.1

4.1

4.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.23

0.23

0.23

0.23

Net Worth

4.33

4.33

4.33

4.33

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.75

0.43

0.49

0.02

yoy growth (%)

71.61

-10.91

1,546.56

1.01

Raw materials

-0.71

-0.39

-0.45

0

As % of sales

95.5

89.76

93.28

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.15

0.03

0.06

-0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

71.61

-10.91

1,546.56

1.01

Op profit growth

-23.39

271.5

-30.5

86.03

EBIT growth

-23.39

271.5

-30.5

86.03

Net profit growth

-35.43

-30.35

-3.77

-1,139.02

Gujarat Meditech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Meditech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Praveen Venugopal

Independent Director

Sunita Venugopal

Chairman

Jayesh Babulal Shah

Managing Director

Mohit Bery

Director & CFO

Pravin Deshmukh

Director

Hamza Mohiyadheen

Director

Hashim Ebrahim Puthuparampil

Company Secretary

Chetna Tiwari

Additional Director

Anand Khot

Additional Director

Anubha Khot

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat Meditech Ltd

Summary

Gujarat Meditech Ltd. manufactures intra ocular lenses (IOL). The company was incorporated on December 17, 1991 and is based in Ahmedabad, India. GML has been promoted by Dr.Kuldeep Grover and his associates. The company set up a project for manufacture of pieces Infra Ocular Lens in district Mehsana, Gujarat.
