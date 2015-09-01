Gujarat Meditech Ltd Management Discussions

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Report on Corporate Governance and Management Discussion and Analysis Report, in terms of Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement are annexed as ANNEXURE-C respectively with this report and shall form part of the Boards report.

A certificate from Statutory Auditors confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is also annexed to the Corporate Governance Report.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT THE WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Board of Directors of the Company has approved and adopted the "Policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace" to provide equal employment opportunity and is committed to provide a work environment that ensures every woman employee is treated with dignity and respect and afforded equitable treatment. The Company has formed an Internal Complaints Committee where employees can register their complaints against sexual harassment. This is supported by the Sexual Harassment Policy which ensures a free and fair enquiry process with clear timelines.

CODE OF FAIR DISCLOSURE OF UNPUBLISHED PRICE SENSITIVE INFORMATION AND CODE OF CONDUCT UNDER SEBI (PROHIBITION OF INSIDER TRADING) REGULATIONS, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 8 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors has formulated and adopted the "Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information" (Code of Fair Disclosure) of the Company. The Board has also formulated and adopted "Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading" (Code of Conduct) of the Company as prescribed under Regulation 9 of the said Regulations.

TRANSFER TO INVESTORS EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

During the year under review, the Company was not required to transfer any amount in the Investors Education and Protection Fund.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The Board reconstituted the Nomination and Remuneration Committee in terms of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, rules made there under Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement entered into between the Company and the Bombay Stock Exchange; the Company has adopted a comprehensive policy on Nomination and Remuneration of Directors on the Board. As per such policy, candidates proposed to be appointed as Directors on the Board shall be first reviewed by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee in its duly convened Meeting. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall formulate the criteria for determining the qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a Director and recommend to the Board a policy, relating to the Remuneration for the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall ensure that—

a) The level and composition of remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate directors of the quality required to run the company successfully;

b) Relationship of remuneration to performance is clear and meets appropriate performance benchmarks; and

c) Remuneration to directors, KMPs and senior management involves a balance between fixed and incentive pay reflecting short and long-term performance objectives appropriate to the working of the company and its goals.

During the year under review, none of the Directors of the company receive any remuneration. The composition of Nomination and Remuneration Committee has been disclosed in the Report on Corporate Governance.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

During the year under review, the Company neither had any Subsidiaries nor Joint Ventures nor Associate Companies.

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR ALL BOARD MEMBERS AND SENIOR MEMBERS AND DUTIES OF INDEPENDENT DIRETORS

The Board has laid down a Code of Conduct for all Board Members and Senior Management of the Company. The Code of Conduct has been posted on Companys website. Board Members and Senior Management Personnel have affirmed the compliance with the Code for Financial Year 2014-2015. A separate declaration to this effect has been made out in the Corporate Governance Report. The Company has also adopted a Code of Practices and

Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and Code of Conduct as required under Regulation (8)(1) and Regulation (9)(1) of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

DISCLOSURE OF FRAUDS IN THE BOARDS REPORT U/S 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

During the year under review, your Directors do not observe any contract, arrangement and transaction which could result in a fraud; your Directors hereby take responsibility to ensure you that the Company has not been encountered with any fraud or fraudulent activity during the Financial Year 2014-2015.

