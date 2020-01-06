Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.75
0.43
0.49
0.02
yoy growth (%)
71.61
-10.91
1,546.56
1.01
Raw materials
-0.71
-0.39
-0.45
0
As % of sales
95.5
89.76
93.28
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
As % of sales
2.39
3.62
1.95
20.77
Other costs
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.02
6.43
4.72
78.26
Operating profit
0
0
0
0
OPM
0.07
0.16
0.04
0.96
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
-30.9
-75.4
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
4.91
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-35.43
-30.35
-3.77
-1,139.02
NPM
-0.07
-0.19
-0.25
-4.36
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.