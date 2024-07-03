iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat State Financial Corporation Company Summary

18.47
(5.54%)
Jan 14, 2025|10:10:00 AM

Gujarat State Financial Corporation Summary

Gujarat State Financial Corporation(GSFC), operating from Gujarat is the second state level developmental institution to go public, after Haryana Financial Corporation. The corporation is a category-I Merchant Banker. It lends to small and medium scale units. It is also into leasing, hire purchase and fee based activities. A large portion of its resources is derived from refinance by SIDBI and IDBI.The corporation came out with a public issue in Feb.97 at a premium of Rs. 10. The state government of Gujarat hold 49.93% in the corporation.GSFC has taken up the lead to encourage entrepreneurship in hi-tech agriculture & accelerate the growth in this sector. It has taken on an added role of nodal agency for export promotion in Gujarat by actively exploring potential export market and identifying overseas business opportunities. The coporation is starting On-Line services wherein all the assisted customers will complete information at the press of computer keys.GSFC has been appointed as the Channelising agency by NHFDC to sanction loan at a concessional rate of interest between 5% to 10%.

