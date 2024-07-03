iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat State Financial Corporation Share Price

21
(-7.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:20:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open22.88
  • Day's High22.88
  • 52 Wk High39.96
  • Prev. Close22.63
  • Day's Low21
  • 52 Wk Low 20
  • Turnover (lac)3.38
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-336.91
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)187.13
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Gujarat State Financial Corporation KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

22.88

Prev. Close

22.63

Turnover(Lac.)

3.38

Day's High

22.88

Day's Low

21

52 Week's High

39.96

52 Week's Low

20

Book Value

-336.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

187.13

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gujarat State Financial Corporation Corporate Action

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Jun, 2024

arrow

12 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Gujarat State Financial Corporation NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

Gujarat State Financial Corporation SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 83.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 83.94%

Non-Promoter- 5.64%

Institutions: 5.64%

Non-Institutions: 10.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gujarat State Financial Corporation FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

93.72

93.72

93.72

93.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3,028.65

-2,907.24

-2,782.09

-2,654.29

Net Worth

-2,934.93

-2,813.52

-2,688.37

-2,560.57

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-260.17

-237.73

-116.57

-108.09

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Gujarat State Financial Corporation Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujarat State Financial Corporation

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Raveendran Nair

Nominee (Govt)

Ankita R Christian

Nominee (SIDBI)

Sanjay Gupta

Nominee (Govt)

Leena Katdare

Nominee (SIDBI)

Akash Pawar

Managing Director

Sandip J Sagale

Nominee (LIC)

Madhukar M Asthana

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Mamta Verma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat State Financial Corporation

Summary

Gujarat State Financial Corporation(GSFC), operating from Gujarat is the second state level developmental institution to go public, after Haryana Financial Corporation. The corporation is a category-I Merchant Banker. It lends to small and medium scale units. It is also into leasing, hire purchase and fee based activities. A large portion of its resources is derived from refinance by SIDBI and IDBI.The corporation came out with a public issue in Feb.97 at a premium of Rs. 10. The state government of Gujarat hold 49.93% in the corporation.GSFC has taken up the lead to encourage entrepreneurship in hi-tech agriculture & accelerate the growth in this sector. It has taken on an added role of nodal agency for export promotion in Gujarat by actively exploring potential export market and identifying overseas business opportunities. The coporation is starting On-Line services wherein all the assisted customers will complete information at the press of computer keys.GSFC has been appointed as the Channelising agency by NHFDC to sanction loan at a concessional rate of interest between 5% to 10%.
Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat State Financial Corporation share price today?

The Gujarat State Financial Corporation shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat State Financial Corporation?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat State Financial Corporation is ₹187.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat State Financial Corporation?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat State Financial Corporation is 0 and -0.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat State Financial Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat State Financial Corporation stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat State Financial Corporation is ₹20 and ₹39.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gujarat State Financial Corporation?

Gujarat State Financial Corporation's CAGR for 5 Years at 99.28%, 3 Years at 6.76%, 1 Year at 16.35%, 6 Month at -7.93%, 3 Month at -0.18% and 1 Month at 1.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat State Financial Corporation?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat State Financial Corporation is as follows:
Promoters - 83.95 %
Institutions - 5.64 %
Public - 10.41 %

