Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹22.88
Prev. Close₹22.63
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.38
Day's High₹22.88
Day's Low₹21
52 Week's High₹39.96
52 Week's Low₹20
Book Value₹-336.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)187.13
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
93.72
93.72
93.72
93.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3,028.65
-2,907.24
-2,782.09
-2,654.29
Net Worth
-2,934.93
-2,813.52
-2,688.37
-2,560.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-260.17
-237.73
-116.57
-108.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Raveendran Nair
Nominee (Govt)
Ankita R Christian
Nominee (SIDBI)
Sanjay Gupta
Nominee (Govt)
Leena Katdare
Nominee (SIDBI)
Akash Pawar
Managing Director
Sandip J Sagale
Nominee (LIC)
Madhukar M Asthana
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Mamta Verma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gujarat State Financial Corporation
Summary
Gujarat State Financial Corporation(GSFC), operating from Gujarat is the second state level developmental institution to go public, after Haryana Financial Corporation. The corporation is a category-I Merchant Banker. It lends to small and medium scale units. It is also into leasing, hire purchase and fee based activities. A large portion of its resources is derived from refinance by SIDBI and IDBI.The corporation came out with a public issue in Feb.97 at a premium of Rs. 10. The state government of Gujarat hold 49.93% in the corporation.GSFC has taken up the lead to encourage entrepreneurship in hi-tech agriculture & accelerate the growth in this sector. It has taken on an added role of nodal agency for export promotion in Gujarat by actively exploring potential export market and identifying overseas business opportunities. The coporation is starting On-Line services wherein all the assisted customers will complete information at the press of computer keys.GSFC has been appointed as the Channelising agency by NHFDC to sanction loan at a concessional rate of interest between 5% to 10%.
Read More
The Gujarat State Financial Corporation shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat State Financial Corporation is ₹187.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat State Financial Corporation is 0 and -0.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat State Financial Corporation stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat State Financial Corporation is ₹20 and ₹39.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gujarat State Financial Corporation's CAGR for 5 Years at 99.28%, 3 Years at 6.76%, 1 Year at 16.35%, 6 Month at -7.93%, 3 Month at -0.18% and 1 Month at 1.43%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.