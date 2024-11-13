Gujarat State Financial Corporation Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
93.72
93.72
93.72
93.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3,028.65
-2,907.24
-2,782.09
-2,654.29
Net Worth
-2,934.93
-2,813.52
-2,688.37
-2,560.57
Minority Interest
Debt
661.68
661.68
661.68
661.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-2,273.25
-2,151.84
-2,026.69
-1,898.89
Fixed Assets
2.17
2.4
2.65
2.94
Intangible Assets
Investments
193.93
179.16
170.01
162.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-2,470.59
-2,335.39
-2,200.15
-2,066.02
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
8.9
6.81
6.5
6.99
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2,479.49
-2,342.2
-2,206.65
-2,073.01
Cash
1.24
2
0.79
1.26
Total Assets
-2,273.25
-2,151.83
-2,026.7
-1,898.89
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.