iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gujarat State Financial Corporation Balance Sheet

19
(-10.97%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat State Financial Corporation

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

93.72

93.72

93.72

93.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3,028.65

-2,907.24

-2,782.09

-2,654.29

Net Worth

-2,934.93

-2,813.52

-2,688.37

-2,560.57

Minority Interest

Debt

661.68

661.68

661.68

661.68

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-2,273.25

-2,151.84

-2,026.69

-1,898.89

Fixed Assets

2.17

2.4

2.65

2.94

Intangible Assets

Investments

193.93

179.16

170.01

162.93

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-2,470.59

-2,335.39

-2,200.15

-2,066.02

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

8.9

6.81

6.5

6.99

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2,479.49

-2,342.2

-2,206.65

-2,073.01

Cash

1.24

2

0.79

1.26

Total Assets

-2,273.25

-2,151.83

-2,026.7

-1,898.89

Guj. State Fin. : related Articles

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat State Financial Corporation

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.