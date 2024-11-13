iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat State Financial Corporation Cash Flow Statement

21.88
(-3.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat State Financial Corporation

Guj. State Fin. FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-260.17

-237.73

-116.57

-108.09

Other operating items

Operating

-260.17

-237.73

-116.57

-108.09

Capital expenditure

-0.05

0

1.18

-2.63

Free cash flow

-260.23

-237.73

-115.39

-110.72

Equity raised

-4,830.43

-4,482.6

-4,249.9

-4,027.72

Investing

27.41

123.29

0.16

-0.35

Financing

1,323.36

1,323.36

1,323.36

1,323.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-3,739.89

-3,273.68

-3,041.77

-2,815.43

