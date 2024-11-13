|Purpose
Board Meeting - 7 Nov 2024 (Announced 24 Oct 2024): Gujarat State Financial Corporationhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Notice is attached. Board of Directors at its meeting held on 7th November, 2024 inter alia considered and approved unaudited financial results of the Corporation for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 together with Statement of Assets and Liabilities as also cash flow statement as on that date and Limited Review Report on the same which are attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
8 Aug 2024
Board Meeting - 8 Aug 2024 (Announced 25 Jul 2024): Gujarat State Financial Corporationhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Intimation is attached. Please find attached unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 2024 together with Limited Review Report on the said results issued by statutory auditors and extract of the financial results for publication duly reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held on August 08, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
28 May 2024
Board Meeting - 28 May 2024 (Announced 17 May 2024): Gujarat State Financial Corporationhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results of the Corporation for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to recommend to members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting to re-appoint statutory auditors. Intimation letter of even date is attached. Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 28, 2024 inter alia approved the financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024. Financial Results, Cash Flow Statement etc., are attached. In view of loss reported for the financial year 2023-24, Corporation has not declared dividend for the said financial year. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
9 Feb 2024
Board Meeting - 9 Feb 2024 (Announced 25 Jan 2024): Gujarat State Financial Corporationhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter alia the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Board meeting intimation is attached. Board of Directors at its meeting held 9th February, 2024 inter alia considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. The said results alongwith Limited Review Report and extract of the results are attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
