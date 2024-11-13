iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat State Financial Corporation AGM

20.8
(18.86%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Guj. State Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM25 Jul 202412 Jun 2024
AGM 25/07/2024 Please find attached Notice of 64th Annual General Meeting of the Corporation scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 25th July, 2024 at 1.00 pm at the Head Office of the Corporation together with Book Closure Date, Cut-off date, remote e-voting dates etc (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.06.2024) Proceedings of 64th Annual General Meeting of the Corporation held on July 25, 2024 at 01.00 pm at Head Office of the Corporation is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)

13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

