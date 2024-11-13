|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Jul 2024
|12 Jun 2024
|AGM 25/07/2024 Please find attached Notice of 64th Annual General Meeting of the Corporation scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 25th July, 2024 at 1.00 pm at the Head Office of the Corporation together with Book Closure Date, Cut-off date, remote e-voting dates etc (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.06.2024) Proceedings of 64th Annual General Meeting of the Corporation held on July 25, 2024 at 01.00 pm at Head Office of the Corporation is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
