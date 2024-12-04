iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd News Today

Advait Energy Wins Bid for Gujarat's 50 MW Battery Storage Project

Advait Energy Wins Bid for Gujarat's 50 MW Battery Storage Project

Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) has selected the company for handling part of a 500 MW/1000 MWh standalone battery energy storage initiative.

4 Dec 2024|01:24 PM
GUVNL Acquires 7.3% Stake in Torrent Power, Strengthening Power Sector Holdings

GUVNL Acquires 7.3% Stake in Torrent Power, Strengthening Power Sector Holdings

Torrent Power is a major player in India’s power sector, boasting a market capitalization of ₹27,183 crore as part of the ₹41,000-crore Torrent Group.

26 Sep 2024|07:49 PM

