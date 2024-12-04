Advait Energy Wins Bid for Gujarat's 50 MW Battery Storage Project

Advait Energy Transitions Ltd, formerly known as Advait Infratech Ltd, said it had emerged as a qualified bidder for one of the major battery energy storage projects in Gujarat. Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) has selected the company for handling part of a 500 MW/1000 MWh standalone battery energy storage initiative.

Advait will be developing a 50 MW battery energy storage system as part of the project. It was scheduled for 18 months of the timeline to be completed in time, based on the execution of a 50 MW system. It is the fourth phase of tariff-based global competitive bids accompanied with VGF support.

In relation to this development, it has been confirmed by a regulatory filing from Advait Energy. The development showcases its strategic involvement in the infrastructure of renewable energy. The project will install 500 MW/1000 MWh battery storage systems across Gujarat to ensure grid stability and reliability.

This initiative supports the state’s renewable energy goals and contributes to India’s push for sustainable and clean energy solutions.

The battery energy storage system is expected to improve energy efficiency and strengthen the integration of renewable sources into Gujarat’s power grid. Project marks a decisive stride in Advait Energy’s growth in India’s space of energy transition.