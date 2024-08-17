iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

Advait Energy Wins Bid for Gujarat's 50 MW Battery Storage Project

Advait Energy Wins Bid for Gujarat's 50 MW Battery Storage Project

4 Dec 2024|01:24 PM

Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) has selected the company for handling part of a 500 MW/1000 MWh standalone battery energy storage initiative.

GUVNL Acquires 7.3% Stake in Torrent Power, Strengthening Power Sector Holdings

GUVNL Acquires 7.3% Stake in Torrent Power, Strengthening Power Sector Holdings

26 Sep 2024|07:49 PM

Torrent Power is a major player in India’s power sector, boasting a market capitalization of ₹27,183 crore as part of the ₹41,000-crore Torrent Group.

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:40 AM
No Record Found
Share Price

Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
No Record Found

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd

Summary

No Record Found
