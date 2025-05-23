Hari Govind International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.54
-1.43
-1.32
-1.26
Net Worth
3.46
3.57
3.68
3.74
Minority Interest
Debt
1.4
1.33
0.55
0.55
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.86
4.9
4.23
4.29
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.58
4.59
3.97
3.88
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
4.89
4.89
4.27
4.21
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.41
-0.4
-0.4
-0.43
Cash
0.17
0.2
0.15
0.3
Total Assets
4.86
4.9
4.23
4.29
