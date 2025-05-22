iifl-logo
Hari Govind International Ltd Share Price

51.64
(4.98%)
May 23, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open51.64
  • Day's High51.64
  • 52 Wk High51.64
  • Prev. Close49.19
  • Day's Low51.64
  • 52 Wk Low 44.62
  • Turnover (lac)0.05
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.59
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25.82
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Hari Govind International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

51.64

Prev. Close

49.19

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

51.64

Day's Low

51.64

52 Week's High

51.64

52 Week's Low

44.62

Book Value

6.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25.82

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Hari Govind International Ltd Corporate Action

7 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

Hari Govind International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Hari Govind International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

24 May, 2025|09:06 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 250.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Hari Govind International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.54

-1.43

-1.32

-1.26

Net Worth

3.46

3.57

3.68

3.74

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.14

0

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

-0.13

0

As % of sales

0

0

94.33

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.17

-0.05

-0.02

-0.06

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.02

-4.06

0.06

0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

0

0

Op profit growth

216.73

132.29

-64.65

19.88

EBIT growth

216.73

132.29

-64.65

19.88

Net profit growth

214.64

134.65

-64.69

19.72

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Hari Govind International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,675.2

240.141,82,048.99-287.990.368,925.75808.29

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.87

55.7116,750.78131.841.11,859.457.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

151.05

26.4514,679.1787.820.071,970.3438.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

504.8

16.6114,597.54228.970.992,458.18331.21

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

374.65

38.59,809.0193.0111,994.93136.97

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hari Govind International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director

Jugalkishore Maniyar

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sunita J Maniyar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Aruna Mahesh Menkudale

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Toral Shah

Independent Director

Reveesh Moolamkuzhiyil Varghese

Independent Director

Rishin Rasheed

Whole Time Director

Aneesh Kumar K Kuniyil

Additional Director

Bhavik Balvantray Naiya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hari Govind International Ltd

Summary

Hari Govind International Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in the State of Maharashtra vide certificate of incorporation on 31 January, 1989 issued by Registrar of Companies. The Company was promoted by Mr. H. B. Maniyar. and its plant was set up for manufacturing of Polyester zip fasters with completely integrated unit from Taiwan in the year 1990. Subsequently the business of the Company was diversified in Mining Activities. At present, the Company isengaged into the business ofmanufacturingand tradingin textile products.During theyearunderconsideration, thecompanydidnotcarriedon itsbusinessand is inthe process ofdiversification andidentificationof new business vertical toventure.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Hari Govind International Ltd share price today?

The Hari Govind International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹51.64 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hari Govind International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hari Govind International Ltd is ₹25.82 Cr. as of 23 May ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hari Govind International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hari Govind International Ltd is 0 and 7.83 as of 23 May ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hari Govind International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hari Govind International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hari Govind International Ltd is ₹44.62 and ₹51.64 as of 23 May ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hari Govind International Ltd?

Hari Govind International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hari Govind International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hari Govind International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.00 %

