SectorTextiles
Open₹51.64
Prev. Close₹49.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹51.64
Day's Low₹51.64
52 Week's High₹51.64
52 Week's Low₹44.62
Book Value₹6.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.82
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.54
-1.43
-1.32
-1.26
Net Worth
3.46
3.57
3.68
3.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.14
0
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
-0.13
0
As % of sales
0
0
94.33
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.17
-0.05
-0.02
-0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.02
-4.06
0.06
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
0
0
Op profit growth
216.73
132.29
-64.65
19.88
EBIT growth
216.73
132.29
-64.65
19.88
Net profit growth
214.64
134.65
-64.69
19.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,675.2
|240.14
|1,82,048.99
|-287.99
|0.36
|8,925.75
|808.29
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.87
|55.71
|16,750.78
|131.84
|1.1
|1,859.45
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
151.05
|26.45
|14,679.17
|87.82
|0.07
|1,970.34
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
504.8
|16.61
|14,597.54
|228.97
|0.99
|2,458.18
|331.21
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
374.65
|38.5
|9,809.01
|93.01
|1
|1,994.93
|136.97
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director
Jugalkishore Maniyar
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sunita J Maniyar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Aruna Mahesh Menkudale
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Toral Shah
Independent Director
Reveesh Moolamkuzhiyil Varghese
Independent Director
Rishin Rasheed
Whole Time Director
Aneesh Kumar K Kuniyil
Additional Director
Bhavik Balvantray Naiya
Reports by Hari Govind International Ltd
Summary
Hari Govind International Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in the State of Maharashtra vide certificate of incorporation on 31 January, 1989 issued by Registrar of Companies. The Company was promoted by Mr. H. B. Maniyar. and its plant was set up for manufacturing of Polyester zip fasters with completely integrated unit from Taiwan in the year 1990. Subsequently the business of the Company was diversified in Mining Activities. At present, the Company isengaged into the business ofmanufacturingand tradingin textile products.During theyearunderconsideration, thecompanydidnotcarriedon itsbusinessand is inthe process ofdiversification andidentificationof new business vertical toventure.
Read More
The Hari Govind International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹51.64 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hari Govind International Ltd is ₹25.82 Cr. as of 23 May ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hari Govind International Ltd is 0 and 7.83 as of 23 May ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hari Govind International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hari Govind International Ltd is ₹44.62 and ₹51.64 as of 23 May ‘25
Hari Govind International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
