|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2025
|20 May 2025
|Hari Govind International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the company for year ended 31st March 2025. Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2025 as per regulations 33 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2025
|7 May 2025
|Hari Govind International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Hari Govind International Ltd ( the Company ) is scheduled to be held on Monday May 12 2025 to inter alia: a. To appoint additional director of the company. b. To change the Object of the Company subject to necessary approvals. c. To increase Authorized capital of the Company. d. To Consider evaluate and if deem fit to approve the proposal for raising of funds by the Company by way of inter alia issue of equity shares or any other eligible securities through inter alia a private placement (including one or more qualified institutions placements) or further public issue of equity/ preferential issue or through any other permissible mode under applicable laws and/ or combination thereof e. Consider and approve the Notice of Postal Ballot to seek members approval for the aforementioned matters. f. Any other matters with the permission of the Chair. The Board Meeting to be held on 12/05/2025 has been revised to 14/05/2025 The Board Meeting to be held on 12/05/2025 has been revised to 14/05/2025. In furtherance to our earlier Notice of prior intimation dated May 07, 2025, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled for Monday, May 12, 2025 is postponed and re-scheduled to Wednesday, May 14, 2025, due to nonavailability of Directors. considered and approved matters listed below 1Appointment of Directors 2. SPA Agreement 3. Alteration of MoA 4. Increase in authorised Capital 5. Issue of equity shares Preferential Basis 6. Approval of Postal Ballot Notice 7 Appointment of Scrutinizer 8. Appointment of PCS for Compliance Certificate 9. Resignation of Director. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2025
|6 Feb 2025
|HARI GOVIND INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2024. unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|HARI GOVIND INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the unaudited financials results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited financials results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 as approved by the board of directors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|HARI GOVIND INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024.
