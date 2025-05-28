iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Hari Govind International Ltd Board Meeting

119.5
(2.00%)
Jun 23, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Hari Govind Intl CORPORATE ACTIONS

29/06/2024calendar-icon
29/06/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 May 202520 May 2025
Hari Govind International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the company for year ended 31st March 2025. Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2025 as per regulations 33 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2025)
Board Meeting14 May 20257 May 2025
Hari Govind International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Hari Govind International Ltd ( the Company ) is scheduled to be held on Monday May 12 2025 to inter alia: a. To appoint additional director of the company. b. To change the Object of the Company subject to necessary approvals. c. To increase Authorized capital of the Company. d. To Consider evaluate and if deem fit to approve the proposal for raising of funds by the Company by way of inter alia issue of equity shares or any other eligible securities through inter alia a private placement (including one or more qualified institutions placements) or further public issue of equity/ preferential issue or through any other permissible mode under applicable laws and/ or combination thereof e. Consider and approve the Notice of Postal Ballot to seek members approval for the aforementioned matters. f. Any other matters with the permission of the Chair. The Board Meeting to be held on 12/05/2025 has been revised to 14/05/2025 The Board Meeting to be held on 12/05/2025 has been revised to 14/05/2025. In furtherance to our earlier Notice of prior intimation dated May 07, 2025, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled for Monday, May 12, 2025 is postponed and re-scheduled to Wednesday, May 14, 2025, due to nonavailability of Directors. considered and approved matters listed below 1Appointment of Directors 2. SPA Agreement 3. Alteration of MoA 4. Increase in authorised Capital 5. Issue of equity shares Preferential Basis 6. Approval of Postal Ballot Notice 7 Appointment of Scrutinizer 8. Appointment of PCS for Compliance Certificate 9. Resignation of Director. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2025)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20256 Feb 2025
HARI GOVIND INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2024. unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
HARI GOVIND INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the unaudited financials results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited financials results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 as approved by the board of directors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
HARI GOVIND INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024.

Hari Govind Intl: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hari Govind International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.