Hari Govind International Ltd Company Summary

Hari Govind International Ltd Summary

Hari Govind International Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in the State of Maharashtra vide certificate of incorporation on 31 January, 1989 issued by Registrar of Companies. The Company was promoted by Mr. H. B. Maniyar. and its plant was set up for manufacturing of Polyester zip fasters with completely integrated unit from Taiwan in the year 1990. Subsequently the business of the Company was diversified in Mining Activities. At present, the Company isengaged into the business ofmanufacturingand tradingin textile products.During theyearunderconsideration, thecompanydidnotcarriedon itsbusinessand is inthe process ofdiversification andidentificationof new business vertical toventure.

