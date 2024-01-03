Harig Crankshafts Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
39.36
39.36
39.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-56.42
-56.72
6.13
Net Worth
-17.06
-17.36
45.49
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
34.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-17.06
-17.36
79.84
Fixed Assets
31.62
32.01
43.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-64.62
-49.81
34.56
Inventories
0
0
31.33
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
11.71
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.58
2.38
4.52
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-8.85
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-67.2
-52.19
-4.15
Cash
15.95
0.44
1.49
Total Assets
-17.05
-17.36
79.84
