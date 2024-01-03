iifl-logo
Harig Crankshafts Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2009

Equity Capital

39.36

39.36

39.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-56.42

-56.72

6.13

Net Worth

-17.06

-17.36

45.49

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

34.35

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-17.06

-17.36

79.84

Fixed Assets

31.62

32.01

43.79

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-64.62

-49.81

34.56

Inventories

0

0

31.33

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

11.71

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.58

2.38

4.52

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-8.85

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-67.2

-52.19

-4.15

Cash

15.95

0.44

1.49

Total Assets

-17.05

-17.36

79.84

