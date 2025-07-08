iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Harig Crankshafts Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Harig Crankshafts Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Harig Crankshafts Ltd Corporate Action

9 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

9 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Dec, 2024

arrow

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:24 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 95.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 95.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.30%

Institutions: 0.30%

Non-Institutions: 4.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Harig Crankshafts Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2009

Equity Capital

39.36

39.36

39.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-56.42

-56.72

6.13

Net Worth

-17.06

-17.36

45.49

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Harig Crankshafts Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,280.8

42.7561,233.59345.630.662,163.03229.33

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,444.25

31.832,486.29350.790.46844.74711.02

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,895.7

022,319.915.08067.55887.85

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

443.8

28.7816,836.1218.541.581,163.45140.56

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

652.5

38.9311,819.51207.850.31809.62166.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Harig Crankshafts Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Anil Sharma

Director

Devender Singh

Director

N Sinha

Director

Gopal Patwardhan

Director

Sushil Nanda

Company Secretary

Hemant Singhal

Director

Anil Handa

Director

Rajhir Singh

Director

Kulbir Singh

Chairman

Himmat Singh

Registered Office

C-49 Phase II,

Gautham Budh Nagar Dist,

Uttar Pradesh - 201305

Tel: 91-0577-2562415/2562416

Website: http://www.harigcrankshaft.com

Email: harig1@mantraonline.com

Registrar Office

Beetal House 3rd Flr,

Behind Local Shp Cen, Nr Dada Harsukh Das,

New Delhi - 110062

Tel: 91-11-29961281-82

Website: www.beetalfinancial.com

Email: beetal@beetalfinancial.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Harig Crankshafts Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Harig Crankshafts Ltd share price today?

The Harig Crankshafts Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Harig Crankshafts Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Harig Crankshafts Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Harig Crankshafts Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Harig Crankshafts Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Harig Crankshafts Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Harig Crankshafts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Harig Crankshafts Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Harig Crankshafts Ltd?

Harig Crankshafts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -25.56%, 3 Years at -20.46%, 1 Year at -1.23%, 6 Month at -41.18%, 3 Month at -43.26% and 1 Month at -16.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Harig Crankshafts Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Harig Crankshafts Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Harig Crankshafts Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.