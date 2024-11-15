iifl-logo
Harig Crankshafts Ltd EGM

0
(0%)

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM14 Nov 20247 Dec 2024
EGM 07/12/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47 of SEBI(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) 2015, the Company has given newspaper publication in respect of Notice of extra-ordinary general meeting to be held on 7th December 2024 at 12:00 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024) Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 07th December 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.12.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations we are submitting Scrutinizer report for the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the company held on 7th December 2024, Saturday through Physical Mode This is with reference to the Voting results of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the company held on 7th December 2024 in physical mode. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/12/2024)

No Record Found

