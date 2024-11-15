|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Dec 2024
|EGM 07/12/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47 of SEBI(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) 2015, the Company has given newspaper publication in respect of Notice of extra-ordinary general meeting to be held on 7th December 2024 at 12:00 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024) Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 07th December 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.12.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations we are submitting Scrutinizer report for the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the company held on 7th December 2024, Saturday through Physical Mode This is with reference to the Voting results of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the company held on 7th December 2024 in physical mode. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/12/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.