Board Meeting 9 Jun 2025 9 Jun 2025

1. Change in the main objects of the company subject to the approval of shareholders through Postal Ballot. 2. Adoption of new Memorandum of Association in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, subject to the approval of shareholders through Postal Ballot. 3. Adoption of new Article of Association in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, subject to the approval of shareholders through Postal Ballot. 4. Appointment of CS Debabrata Deb Nath, Partner of R&D Company Secretaries, Peer Reviewed Practicing Company Secretary as scrutinizer to scrutinize e-voting in a fair and transparent manner

Board Meeting 29 May 2025 26 May 2025

Harig Crankshafts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results for the last quarter and year ended on 31st March 2025; and 2. Audit report for Financial Results for the last quarter and year ended on 31st March 2025 Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, The Board of Directors of M/s. Harig Crankshafts Limited at their meeting held today, 29th May 2025 at Plot No 66, Udyog Vihar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201306, India considered and approved the following business mentioned herein below: 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results for the last quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2025. 2. Audit Report for the last quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2025 issued by M/s. M. B Gupta & Co., Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2025)

Board Meeting 20 May 2025 20 May 2025

In reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on 20th , May , 2025, at the Registered Office of the Company situated at, Plot No 66, Udyog Vihar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201306, India, which was commenced at 04:00 PM and concluded at 04:30 P.M. have inter alia considered and approved the appointment of M/s. R & D, Company Secretaries, Delhi as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company to conduct the Secretarial audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 and to issue the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report and Secretarial Audit Report thereon.

Board Meeting 10 Apr 2025 10 Apr 2025

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2018- The Company has Shifted the Registered Office of Company within the local limits of the city.

Board Meeting 19 Feb 2025 11 Feb 2025

HARIG CRANKSHAFTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024; 2. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024; and 3. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2024. HARIG CRANKSHAFTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/02/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended on 30th June, 2024; 2. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024; and 3. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2025) Pursuant to the Regulation 33and Regulation 30 with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015. On the recommendations of the Audit Committee, The Board Of Directors of Harig Crankshafts Limited at their meeting Held today Wednesday 19th February 2025 considered and approved the Quarterly Financial Results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/02/2025) Revised outcome of Board Meeting Held on 19th February, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/02/2025) Disclosure of reason for Delay in submission of Financial Results for Period/year ended December 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.03.2025)

Board Meeting 6 Dec 2024 3 Dec 2024

HARIG CRANKSHAFTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements from financial years 2011-12 to 2022-23 and Financial Results for the year ended on March 31 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015[SEBI (LODR)]read with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) circular number SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, we wish to inform that the based on the recommendation of Audit Committee,Board of the Company at its meeting held on Friday, December 06,2024 have inter alia considered and approved: 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Auditors Report thereon for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31,2024. 2. Appointment of M/sLoveneetHanda and Associate, Practicing Company secretary firm as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Meeting of the Board of Directors concluded at 9:10 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.12.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

We wish to inform that the Board of the Company at its meeting held on October 15, 2024 , based on the Recommendation of Audit Committee and subject to the approval of Shareholders, inter alia considered and approved as follows: a) the appointment of Rajat Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 001885C) as the new Statutory Auditor of the Company to fill the casual vacancy, caused by the resignation of M/s S.N. Nanda & Company, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 000685N), who will hold office till the conclusion of ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. b) the appointment of Rajat Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 001885C) for two (2) terms of 5 consecutive years for the purpose of audit of the financial statements of the Company from FY 2011-12 to 2020-21. c) the appointment of M.B. Gupta & Co, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 006928N) for one (1) term of 5 consecutive years for the purpose of audit of the financial statements of the Company from FY 2021-22.

Board Meeting 10 Sep 2024 10 Sep 2024

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held today at 04:00 P.M at DSC-319, DLF South Court, Saket, New Delhi-110017 inter alia consider and approve to make an application to the Registrar of Companies, Kanpur, for seeking its approval for extension of time to hold Annual General Meeting (AGM) for a period of three months i.e. upto December 31, 2024. Accordingly, the Company will make necessary application to the Registrar of Companies, Kanpur for seeking the extension upto three months from 30th September 2024 to hold Annual General Meeting for Financial Year 2023-24. We would file necessary intimations and disclosures upon the decision on the application has been taken by Registrar of Companies, Kanpur.

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

1.Appointment of Mr. Payas Agarwal as Chief Financial Officer & Key Managerial Personnel of the company effective 28th August 2024, as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee of the Company. 2. Agreement entered to sell of undertaking of the Company comprising of land and building situated at C-49, Noida Phase-II, Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh-201305 over a total area of 22343.10 Sq Mtrs along with old Plant & Machinery (Now as scrap) subject to the requisite approval of members of the Company.

