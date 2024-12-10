Annual general Meeting of Harig Crankshafts Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday, December 30, 2024 at 12:00 P.M at Greatvalue Sharanam Club GH-02, Sector 107, Noida-201301, Uttar Pradesh, India Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the company has given Newspaper Publication in respect of Notice of Annual general meeting to be held on 30th December 2024 at 12:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.12.2024) In compliance with SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015, please find enclosed the corrigendum to the Notice of Annual general Meeting of the company to be held on 30th December 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.12.2024) Submission of outcome of 1st (Post completion of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process) Annual General meeting of Harig Crankshafts Limited held on 30th December 2024 at 03:00 P.M (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.12.2024)