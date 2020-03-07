Hariyana Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.23
0.08
0.26
-0.09
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.04
-0.01
-0.03
Tax paid
0.01
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.48
3.38
1.46
0.18
Other operating items
Operating
-2.78
3.42
1.71
0.05
Capital expenditure
-0.08
-5.99
-0.03
0
Free cash flow
-2.86
-2.56
1.68
0.05
Equity raised
4.98
2.42
0.83
1.02
Investing
0.72
0
0
0
Financing
3.67
3.49
4.45
3.22
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.51
3.35
6.96
4.29
