Hariyana Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

60
(0%)
Mar 7, 2020|11:00:15 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Hariyana Ventures Ltd

Hariyana Venture FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.23

0.08

0.26

-0.09

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.04

-0.01

-0.03

Tax paid

0.01

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.48

3.38

1.46

0.18

Other operating items

Operating

-2.78

3.42

1.71

0.05

Capital expenditure

-0.08

-5.99

-0.03

0

Free cash flow

-2.86

-2.56

1.68

0.05

Equity raised

4.98

2.42

0.83

1.02

Investing

0.72

0

0

0

Financing

3.67

3.49

4.45

3.22

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

6.51

3.35

6.96

4.29

