Hariyana Ventures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Mar 7, 2020|11:00:15 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

2.85

2.44

52.86

1.33

yoy growth (%)

16.63

-95.37

3,869.11

0

Raw materials

-2.6

-2.15

-52.5

-1.2

As % of sales

91.29

88

99.32

90.69

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.07

0

-0.03

As % of sales

9.5

3.18

0.01

2.86

Other costs

-0.19

-0.7

-0.75

-0.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.67

28.96

1.42

13.97

Operating profit

-0.21

-0.49

-0.4

-0.1

OPM

-7.46

-20.15

-0.75

-7.53

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.04

-0.01

-0.03

Interest expense

-0.11

-0.22

-0.03

-0.04

Other income

0.16

0.84

0.71

0.07

Profit before tax

-0.23

0.08

0.26

-0.09

Taxes

0.01

0

0

0

Tax rate

-4.4

10.45

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.22

0.09

0.26

-0.09

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.22

0.09

0.26

-0.09

yoy growth (%)

-350.55

-66.23

-378.31

34.34

NPM

-7.97

3.71

0.5

-7.25

