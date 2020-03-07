Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
2.85
2.44
52.86
1.33
yoy growth (%)
16.63
-95.37
3,869.11
0
Raw materials
-2.6
-2.15
-52.5
-1.2
As % of sales
91.29
88
99.32
90.69
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.07
0
-0.03
As % of sales
9.5
3.18
0.01
2.86
Other costs
-0.19
-0.7
-0.75
-0.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.67
28.96
1.42
13.97
Operating profit
-0.21
-0.49
-0.4
-0.1
OPM
-7.46
-20.15
-0.75
-7.53
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.04
-0.01
-0.03
Interest expense
-0.11
-0.22
-0.03
-0.04
Other income
0.16
0.84
0.71
0.07
Profit before tax
-0.23
0.08
0.26
-0.09
Taxes
0.01
0
0
0
Tax rate
-4.4
10.45
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.22
0.09
0.26
-0.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.22
0.09
0.26
-0.09
yoy growth (%)
-350.55
-66.23
-378.31
34.34
NPM
-7.97
3.71
0.5
-7.25
