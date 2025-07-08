SectorTrading
Open₹60
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹60
Day's Low₹60
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹16.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.48
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.58
0.58
0.58
0.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.37
2.22
2.47
2.92
Net Worth
1.95
2.8
3.05
3.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
2.85
2.44
52.86
1.33
yoy growth (%)
16.63
-95.37
3,869.11
0
Raw materials
-2.6
-2.15
-52.5
-1.2
As % of sales
91.29
88
99.32
90.69
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.07
0
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.23
0.08
0.26
-0.09
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.04
-0.01
-0.03
Tax paid
0.01
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.48
3.38
1.46
0.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.63
-95.37
3,869.11
0
Op profit growth
-56.79
22.94
299.33
-52.79
EBIT growth
-139.39
-0.48
-658.3
30.1
Net profit growth
-350.55
-66.23
-378.31
34.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Dinesh Agrawal
Managing Director
Harish Agrawal
Independent Director
Shital Misal
Non Executive Director
Krishanu Harish Agrawal
Independent Director
Ankit Dalmia
Independent Director
Saket Gawai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mala Lalchandani
Old Motor Stand,
Itwari,
Maharashtra - 440008
Tel: 91-0712-2768743-49
Website: http://www.hariyanametals.in
Email: hariyana_ngp@bsnl.in
B-302 Sony Apartment,
Off-Andheri Kurla Rd, Jarimari Sakinaka,
Mumbai-400072
Tel: 91-22-28520461
Website: www.satellitecorporate.com
Email: service@satellitecorporate.com
Summary
Hariyana Ventures Ltd. (earlier known as Hariyana Metals Ltd) was incorporated on 17 January 1975. The company is engaged in the business of manufacture and trading of iron and finished steel products...
Read More
Reports by Hariyana Ventures Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.