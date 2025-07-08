iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Hariyana Ventures Ltd Share Price Live

60
(0%)
Mar 7, 2020|11:00:15 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open60
  • Day's High60
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low60
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.98
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.48
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Hariyana Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

60

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

60

Day's Low

60

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

16.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.48

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Hariyana Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

12 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Hariyana Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Hariyana Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:40 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.16%

Non-Promoter- 59.83%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 59.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Hariyana Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.58

0.58

0.58

0.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.37

2.22

2.47

2.92

Net Worth

1.95

2.8

3.05

3.5

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

2.85

2.44

52.86

1.33

yoy growth (%)

16.63

-95.37

3,869.11

0

Raw materials

-2.6

-2.15

-52.5

-1.2

As % of sales

91.29

88

99.32

90.69

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.07

0

-0.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.23

0.08

0.26

-0.09

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.04

-0.01

-0.03

Tax paid

0.01

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.48

3.38

1.46

0.18

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.63

-95.37

3,869.11

0

Op profit growth

-56.79

22.94

299.33

-52.79

EBIT growth

-139.39

-0.48

-658.3

30.1

Net profit growth

-350.55

-66.23

-378.31

34.34

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Hariyana Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hariyana Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Dinesh Agrawal

Managing Director

Harish Agrawal

Independent Director

Shital Misal

Non Executive Director

Krishanu Harish Agrawal

Independent Director

Ankit Dalmia

Independent Director

Saket Gawai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mala Lalchandani

Registered Office

Old Motor Stand,

Itwari,

Maharashtra - 440008

Tel: 91-0712-2768743-49

Website: http://www.hariyanametals.in

Email: hariyana_ngp@bsnl.in

Registrar Office

B-302 Sony Apartment,

Off-Andheri Kurla Rd, Jarimari Sakinaka,

Mumbai-400072

Tel: 91-22-28520461

Website: www.satellitecorporate.com

Email: service@satellitecorporate.com

Summary

Hariyana Ventures Ltd. (earlier known as Hariyana Metals Ltd) was incorporated on 17 January 1975. The company is engaged in the business of manufacture and trading of iron and finished steel products...
Read More

Reports by Hariyana Ventures Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Hariyana Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Hariyana Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹60 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hariyana Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hariyana Ventures Ltd is ₹3.48 Cr. as of 07 Mar ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hariyana Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hariyana Ventures Ltd is 0 and 12.31 as of 07 Mar ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hariyana Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hariyana Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hariyana Ventures Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 07 Mar ‘20

What is the CAGR of Hariyana Ventures Ltd?

Hariyana Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hariyana Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hariyana Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Hariyana Ventures Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.