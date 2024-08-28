|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|20 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|AGM 20/09/2024 Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Monday, 28th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024) Proceedings of the 49th Annual General Meeting of the company held on Friday 20th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.09.2024)
