Hariyana Ventures Ltd Board Meeting

Mar 7, 2020|11:00:15 AM

Hariyana Venture CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 May 202512 May 2025
Hariyana Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve & take on record the Standalone Audited Financial Results/Statement and Cash flow statement of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2025 along with Auditors Report. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on May 24, 2025 at 12:00 P.M. Audited Financial Result for quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2025)
Board Meeting12 Mar 20256 Mar 2025
Hariyana Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/03/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Separate Board Meeting of Independent Directors to be held on Wednesday March 12th 2025. Outcome of The Separate Meeting Of Independent Directors Of The Company Held On Wednesday, March 12th, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.03.2025)
Board Meeting3 Feb 202523 Jan 2025
Hariyana Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) of the company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 31st December 2024 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on Monday, February 03, 2025 at 04:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.02.2025)
Board Meeting11 Nov 202419 Oct 2024
Hariyana Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 25/10/2024 has been revised to 11/11/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 25/10/2024 has been revised to 11/11/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/10/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on November 11, 2024 at 03:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202424 Aug 2024
Hariyana Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To fix the date time and venue of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. 2.To Consider and Approve the Calendar of Events for 49th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3.To Consider and Approve the Directors Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and draft Notice of 49th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4.To Consider and Approve the Closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. 5.To Consider and Approve the Appointment of M/s. Jaymin Modi & Co as the Scrutinizer of the proposed Annual General Meeting of the Company. 6.To Fix the Cut- off date to determine the entitlement of voting rights of members for E-voting and to fix the commencement and closing date for E-voting. 7.To consider and approve Annual Report for Financial Year 2023-24. 8.Any other Matter with the permission of the Chairman. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Monday, 28th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Hariyana Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider approve and take on records the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) of the company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee. Any other Matter with the permission of the Chairman Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 4:00 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

