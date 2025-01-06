Harmony Capital Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.66
-1.59
-1.69
-1.68
Net Worth
1.34
1.41
1.31
1.32
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.02
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.34
1.41
1.33
1.32
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
1.22
1.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.84
0.8
0.07
0.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.23
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.4
0.59
0.07
0.05
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.52
-0.02
0
0
Cash
0.49
0.6
0.04
0.06
Total Assets
1.35
1.4
1.33
1.32
