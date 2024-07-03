Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹63.52
Prev. Close₹66.86
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.96
Day's High₹63.52
Day's Low₹63.52
52 Week's High₹73.4
52 Week's Low₹36.6
Book Value₹3.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.06
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.66
-1.59
-1.69
-1.68
Net Worth
1.34
1.41
1.31
1.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
0.08
-0.23
0.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Jatinder Bagga
Independent Director
Subimol Abhilash Mural
Independent Director
Chetan Balubhai Patel
Non Executive Director
Sankalp Kawatra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Harmony Capital Services Ltd
Summary
Harmony Capital Services Ltd was incorporated as a Limited Company on September 19, 1994 with Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan. Jaipur and the Certificate of Commencement of Business was obtained on 4 October, 1994. Harmony Capital , the well diversified financial services company in India is today, offering a wide spectrum of services to corporate and individuals. At present, the Company is engaged in Financial consultancy; Lease and hire purchase syndication, bill discounting, inter corporate deposits, bridge loans against public issue/ rights issue, preparation of feasibility reports, capital restructuring, mergers, acquisitions and divestments, investment banking, etc.
Read More
The Harmony Capital Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹63.52 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Harmony Capital Services Ltd is ₹19.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Harmony Capital Services Ltd is 0 and 18.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Harmony Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Harmony Capital Services Ltd is ₹36.6 and ₹73.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Harmony Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.66%, 3 Years at 141.45%, 1 Year at 71.44%, 6 Month at 48.74%, 3 Month at 31.87% and 1 Month at 36.30%.
