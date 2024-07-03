iifl-logo-icon 1
Harmony Capital Services Ltd Share Price

63.52
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:37:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open63.52
  • Day's High63.52
  • 52 Wk High73.4
  • Prev. Close66.86
  • Day's Low63.52
  • 52 Wk Low 36.6
  • Turnover (lac)0.96
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.57
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.06
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Harmony Capital Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

63.52

Prev. Close

66.86

Turnover(Lac.)

0.96

Day's High

63.52

Day's Low

63.52

52 Week's High

73.4

52 Week's Low

36.6

Book Value

3.57

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.06

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Harmony Capital Services Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

22 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Harmony Capital Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Harmony Capital Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|10:53 AM

06 Jan, 2025|10:53 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.03%

Non-Promoter- 26.96%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Harmony Capital Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.66

-1.59

-1.69

-1.68

Net Worth

1.34

1.41

1.31

1.32

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

0.08

-0.23

0.21

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Harmony Capital Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Harmony Capital Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Jatinder Bagga

Independent Director

Subimol Abhilash Mural

Independent Director

Chetan Balubhai Patel

Non Executive Director

Sankalp Kawatra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Harmony Capital Services Ltd

Summary

Harmony Capital Services Ltd was incorporated as a Limited Company on September 19, 1994 with Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan. Jaipur and the Certificate of Commencement of Business was obtained on 4 October, 1994. Harmony Capital , the well diversified financial services company in India is today, offering a wide spectrum of services to corporate and individuals. At present, the Company is engaged in Financial consultancy; Lease and hire purchase syndication, bill discounting, inter corporate deposits, bridge loans against public issue/ rights issue, preparation of feasibility reports, capital restructuring, mergers, acquisitions and divestments, investment banking, etc.
Company FAQs

What is the Harmony Capital Services Ltd share price today?

The Harmony Capital Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹63.52 today.

What is the Market Cap of Harmony Capital Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Harmony Capital Services Ltd is ₹19.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Harmony Capital Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Harmony Capital Services Ltd is 0 and 18.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Harmony Capital Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Harmony Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Harmony Capital Services Ltd is ₹36.6 and ₹73.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Harmony Capital Services Ltd?

Harmony Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.66%, 3 Years at 141.45%, 1 Year at 71.44%, 6 Month at 48.74%, 3 Month at 31.87% and 1 Month at 36.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Harmony Capital Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Harmony Capital Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.04 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.96 %

