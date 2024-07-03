Summary

Harmony Capital Services Ltd was incorporated as a Limited Company on September 19, 1994 with Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan. Jaipur and the Certificate of Commencement of Business was obtained on 4 October, 1994. Harmony Capital , the well diversified financial services company in India is today, offering a wide spectrum of services to corporate and individuals. At present, the Company is engaged in Financial consultancy; Lease and hire purchase syndication, bill discounting, inter corporate deposits, bridge loans against public issue/ rights issue, preparation of feasibility reports, capital restructuring, mergers, acquisitions and divestments, investment banking, etc.

