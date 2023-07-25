Dear Members,

Your Directors hereby present the 29th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company, together with the Audited Statements of Accounts and the Auditors Report for the year ended 31st March, 2023.

1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

(in Thousands)

Particulars Financial Year 2022-23 Financial Year 2021-22 Revenue from Operations - - Other Income 3,800.01 512.60 Total Revenue 3,800.01 512.60 Employee Benefit Expenses 120.00 120.00 Depreciation and amortization Expenses 2.09 2.10 Other Expenses 2,701.63 467.22 Total Expenses 2,823.72 591.32 Profit/ (loss) before tax 976.29 (78.72) Tax Expenses (0.49) (0.46) Profit for the year 976.78 (78.26)

2. DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors of the Company have not recommended any dividend on Equity Shares for the year under review.

3. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS AND STATEMENT OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS :

During the year under review, Your Company has Nil turnover. Your Company has earned a profit of INR 9,76,780 (Indian Rupees Nine Lakh Seventy Six Thousand Seven Hundred and Eighty Only) as against the loss of INR 78,260 (Indian Rupees Seventy Eight Thousand Two Hundred and Sixty Only) in the previous year.

4. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There were no changes in the nature of business of the Company during the financial year.

5. SHARE CAPITAL

During the period under review, the Authorized Share Capital of the Company is INR 3,50,00,000 (Indian Three Crore Fifty Lakh Only) divided into 35,00,000 Shares of INR 10 each. On 31st March, 2023, the paid-up equity share capital stood at INR 3,00,09,000 (Indian Rupees Three Crore Nine Thousand Only) divided into 30,00,900 equity shares of INR 10 each.

6. AMOUNT TRANSFERRED TO RESERVES

The Board of Directors of the Company have not transferred any amount to the Reserves for the year under review.

7. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The Board of the Company was duly constituted in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. As of the date of the report, your company has the following Directors on its Board:

Name of Director Designation DIN Date of Appointment Date of Appointment at current designation Date of Resignation 1 Mr. Anish Sharma Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer 09796597 14.06.2023 14.06.2023 2 Ms. Ritika Sharma Non-Executive Non-Independent Director 10187632 14.06.2023 14.06.2023 3 Mr. Parminder Singh Non-Executive Independent Director 10188061 14.06.2023 14.06.2023 4 Mr. Gurdeep Singh Non-Executive Independent Director 10250176 25.07.2023 25.07.2023

During the year under review following changes took place in the Board of Directors and Key Managerial Persons:

• Mr. Asutosh Raulo has resigned from the post of Managing Director and Chairman of the Company w.e.f. 14th June, 2023.

• Mr. Balaji B. Raut has resigned from the post of Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 14th June, 2023.

• Mr. Sunil Kataria has resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 14th June, 2023.

• Mrs. Ramdulari Saini has resigned from the post of Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 22nd May, 2023.

• Ms. Pooja Lalchand Kumawat has resigned from the post of Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 30th June, 2023.

• Mr. Krishna Kumar Jhunjhunwala has resigned from the post of Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 04th August, 2023.

8. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Directors state that applicable Secretarial Standards i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to Meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings, respectively, have been duly complied with by the Company for the Financial Year 2022-2023.

9. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

As required under Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors hereby confirm that:

(i) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2023, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

(ii) such accounting policies have been selected and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2023 and of the profit or loss of the Company for that period;

(iii) proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities;

(iv) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

(v) the Directors, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

(vi) the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

10. AUDITORS & AUDITORS REPORT Statutory auditors:

The Company has appointed M/s. Kapish Jain & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the Company, for the period of 5 consecutive years from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 34th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2028.

Auditors Qualifications and Managements Reply:

The Notes on financial statement referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer.

Cost auditor:

The Company has not appointed the Cost Auditor as pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014, the cost audit is not applicable to the Company.

Secretarial Auditor:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors appointed M/s. Vikas Verma & Associates, Company Secretaries, having its registered office at B-502, Statesman House, 148, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi - 110001 as Secretarial Auditor for the year 2022-2023. The Report of the Secretarial Audit is annexed herewith as Annexure-I. The said Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservations, adverse remarks and disclaimer.

Internal Auditor:

Pursuant to the provision of Section 134 of companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, Ms. Dolly Kumari, Chartered Accountant is being appointed as Internal Auditor of the Company.

11. LISTING OF SECURITIES

The Company is listed on the BSE Limited and is regular in paying the annual listing fee to the stock exchange.

12. MEETINGS OF THE BOARD AND OTHER COMMITTEES:

Meeting of the Board

During the year, the Board of Directors met 4 (Four) times during the financial year 2022-23, the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report that forms part of this Annual Report. The maximum interval between any two meetings did not exceed 120 days.

The Board held 4 (Four) meetings during the period ended on 31st March, 2023 i.e., on (i) 29th April, 2022, (ii) 12th August, 2022, (iii) 11th November, 2022 and (iv) 03rd February, 2023.

Attendance at the meetings of the Board and at the last Annual General Meeting was as follows:

Name of the Director Category No. of meetings held No. of meetings attended Last AGM attendance (Yes/ No) Mr. Asutosh Raulo Chairman, Managing Director 4 4 Yes Mr. Krishna Kumar Jhunjhunwala Promoter and Executive Director 4 4 Yes Mr. Balaji Bhagwat Raut Non-Executive - Independent Director 4 4 Yes Ms. Pooja Lalchand Kumawat Non-executive - Independent Director 4 4 Yes

Other Committee

The following Committees constituted by the Board function according to their respective roles and defined scope:

Audit Committee:

The composition of the Audit Committee is in alignment with the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules issued there under and Regulation 18 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015. Three Audit Committee meetings were held as follows:

(i) 12th August, 2022, (ii) 11th November, 2022 and (iii) 03rd February, 2023.

Sr. Name of Director No. Designation Attendance in Committee Meeting 01 Mr. Balaji Bhagwat Raut Chairman 03 03 02 Mr. Krishna Kumar Jhunjhunwala Member 03 03 03 Mr. Asutosh Raulo Member 03 03 04 Ms. Pooja Lalchand Kumawat Member 03 03

The Board of Directors of the Company reconstituted the Audit Committed as under on 25.07.2023 and No Meeting of Audit Committee conducted after the re-constitution of Audit Committee up to 31st March 2023.

Sr. No. Name of Director Designation 01 Mr. Parminder Singh Chairman 02 Mr. Gurdeep Singh Member 03 Mr. Anish Sharma Member

Nomination & Remuneration Committee:

The Committee has the overall responsibility of approving and evaluating the Nomination and Remuneration plans, policies and programs for Executive/ Non-Executive Directors.

The composition of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company along with the details of meeting held and attended by the Members of the Committee during the Financial Year 2022-2023 is detailed below:

Four NRC Committee meetings were held as follows: 29.04.2022, 12.08.2022, 11.11.2022 & 03.02.2023:

. Name of Director Designation Attendance in Committee Meeting 01 Mr. Balaji Bhagwat Raut Chairman 03 03 02 Mr. Asutosh Raulo Member 03 03 03 Ms. Pooja Lalchand Kumawat Member 03 03

The Board of Directors of the Company reconstituted the NRC Committee as under on 25.07.2023 and No Meeting of Audit Committee conducted after the re-constitution of NRC Committee up to 31st March 2023.

Sr. No. Name of Director Designation 01 Mr. Parminder Singh Chairman 02 Mr. Gurdeep Singh Member 03 Mr. Ritika Sharma Member

Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

The composition of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company along with the details of meeting held and attended by the Members of the Committee during the Financial Year 2022-2023 is detailed below:

1 (One) Stakeholders Relationship Committee meetings were held as follows: 12.08.2022.

Name of Director Designation Attendance in Committee Meeting 01 Mr. Balaji Bhagwat Raut Chairman 03 03 02 Mr. Mr. Krishna Kumar Jhunjhunwala Member 03 03 03 Ms. Pooja Lalchand Kumawat Member 03 03

The Board of Directors of the Company reconstituted the Stakeholders Relationship Committee as under on 25.07.2023 and No Meeting of Stakeholders Relationship Committee conducted after the re-constitution of Stakeholders Relationship Committee up to 31st March 2023.

Sr. No. Name of Director Designation 01 Mr. Parminder Singh Chairman 02 Mr. Gurdeep Singh Member 03 Mr. Ritika Sharma Member

13. INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has Independent Directors as per The Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015.

The independent Directors meet without the presence of Non- Independent Directors. These meetings are formal and enable the Independent Directors to interact and discuss matters including review of performance of the Non- Independent Directors and the Board as a whole, review the performance of the Chairman of the Company, taking into account views of Executive/ Non- Executive Directors and assessing the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Companys management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

The Meeting of Independent Director was held on 11th November, 2022 and all the Independent Directors of the Company were present at the Meeting.

The Composition of Independent Director* is as follows:

Name of Director Designation 1. Mr. Balaji Bhagwat Raut Chairman 2. Ms. Pooja Lalchand Kumawat Member

14. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has received declaration from independent directors of the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed both under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

15. POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The current policy is to have an appropriate combination of executive and independent directors to maintain the independence of the Board. As on 31st March 2023, the Board consisted of 5 members, one of whom was Whole Time Director and four were independent directors. The Board will annually evaluate the need for change in its composition and size. The policy of the Company on directors appointment and remuneration, including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters provided under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, adopted by the Board. The remuneration paid to the directors is as per the terms laid out in the Nomination and Remuneration policy of the Company.

16. BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Independent Directors at their meeting held on 11th November, 2022 without the participation of the Non-independent Directors and Management, considered/evaluated the Boards performance, Performance of the Chairman and other Non-independent Directors. SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 mandates that the Board shall monitor and review the Board evaluation framework. The Companies Act, 2013 states that a formal annual evaluation needs to be made by the Board of its own performance and that of its committees and individual directors. The Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 states that the performance evaluation of independent directors shall be done by the Board of Directors, excluding the director being evaluated. The evaluation of all the directors and the Board as a whole was conducted based on the criteria and framework adopted by the Board.

17. RISK MANAGEMENT

The Board takes responsibility for the overall process of risk management throughout the organization. Through an Enterprise Risk Management programme, our business units and corporate functions address risks through an institutionalized approach aligned to our objectives. This is facilitated by corporate finance. The Business risk is managed through cross-functional involvement

R/O: OFFICE NO. 8A, 8 FLOOR, ASTRAL CENTRE, 470/B, N. M. JOSHI MARG, CHINCHPOKLI- WEST MUMBAI - 400 011

and communication across businesses. The results of the risk assessment are presented to the senior management.

18. PUBLIC DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted deposits from public as envisaged under Sections 73 to 76 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 during the year under review.

19. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Report on Corporate Governance, Pursuant to Regulation 34 read with Schedule-V of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, and Certificate on Compliance of Corporate Governance form part of this Report.

20. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT (BRR)

Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) vide circular CIR/CFD/DIL/8/2012 dated August 13, 2012 has mandated the inclusion of BRR as part of the Annual Report for the top 100 listed entities. In view of the requirements specified, the Company is not mandated for the providing the BRR and hence do not form part of this Report.

21. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Management Discussion and Analysis Report as stipulated under Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule- V of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is presented in a separate section in this Annual Report.

22. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are as follows:

(A) Conservation of energy: N.A.

(i) the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy;

(ii) the steps taken by the Company for utilizing alternate sources of energy;

(iii) the capital investment on energy conservation equipments;

(B) Technology absorption: N.A.

(i) the efforts made towards technology absorption;

(ii) the benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import

substitution;

(iii) in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the

beginning of the financial year:-

(a) the details of technology imported;

(b) the year of import;

(c) whether the technology been fully absorbed;

(d) if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof; and

(iv) the expenditure incurred on Research and Development.

(C) Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo:

The Company had no foreign exchange earnings and outgo during the financial year

23. WHOLE TIME DIRECTOR & CFO AND FINANCE MANAGER CERTIFICATION

As required under Regulation 17(8) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Whole Time Director & CFO and Finance Managers Certification is at Annexure-II.

24. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

During the Financial Year 2022-23, Mr. Anish Sharma ("Acquirer") has announced the Open Offer to acquire up to 7,80,300 equity shares of face value of Rs.10 each fully paid up at a price of Rs.10 per equity shares representing 26% of the Voting Share Capital of the Target Company aggregating to a total consideration of Rs.78,03,000 payable in cash.

The Open Offer is being made pursuant to and in compliance with Regulation 3(1) and 4 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeover) Regulations, 2011 and subsequent amendments thereto.

25. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate Company. Hence, provisions of section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to preparation of consolidated financial statements are not applicable.

26. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

The provisions of Section 125(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply as there was no dividend declared and paid in previous years.

27. STATEMENT IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

According to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the term "Internal Financial Control (IFC)" means the policies and procedures adopted by the Company for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information. The Company has adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations.

28. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The details of Loans and Investments and guarantees covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act are given in the Notes to the Financial Statements forming part of Annual Report.

29. CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

During the year, the Company had not entered into any contract / arrangement / transaction with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the policy of the Company on materiality of related party transactions or which is required to be reported in Form No. AOC-2 in terms of Section 134(3)(h) read with Section 188 of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and the same is attached to this report. (Annexure III).

All the contracts / arrangements / transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in its ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis.

There were no transactions of material nature with Directors/ Promoters or any related entity, which will have any potential conflict with the interests of the Company at large.

30. ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) of the Act and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return for FY 2022-23 is available on Companys website at http://www.hcsl.co.in/resource/Investor Relations/Financial.aspx

31. STATEMENT SHOWING THE NAMES OF THE TOP TEN EMPLOYEES IN TERMS OF REMUNERATION DRAWN AND THE NAME OF EVERY EMPLOYEE AS PER RULE 5(2) & (3) OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION) RULES, 2014

Disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is given in "Annexure-IV" to this Report.

The Statement containing the particulars of employees as required under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(2) and other applicable rules (if any) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided in a separate annexure forming part of this report.

32. THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT THE WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has zero tolerance towards sexual harassment at the workplace and towards this end, has adopted a policy in line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules there under. The Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 which redresses complaints received on sexual harassment. During the financial year under review, the

Company has not received any complaints of sexual harassment from any of the women employees of the Company.

33. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Board has adopted Risk Management Policy for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policy, safeguarding of its assets, Prevention detection fraud and error etc.

34. FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMMES

The Company familiarizes its Independent Directors on their appointment as such on the Board with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, etc. through familiarization programme. The Company also conducts orientation programme upon induction of new Directors, as well as other initiatives to update the Directors on a continuing basis. The familiarization programme for Independent Directors is disclosed on the Companys website www.hcsl.co.in.

35. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORTS

The Management Discussion Analysis Report forms an integral part of this Annual Report.

36. CODE OF CONDUCT

Commitment to ethical professional conduct is a must for every employee, including Board Members and Senior Management Personnel of the Company. The Code is intended to serve as a basis for ethical decision-making in conduct of professional work. The Code of Conduct enjoins that each individual in the organization must know and respect existing laws, accept and provide appropriate professional views, and be upright in his conduct and observe corporate discipline. The duties of Directors including duties as an Independent Director as laid down in the Companies Act, 2013 also forms part of the Code of Conduct. All Board Members and Senior Management Personnel affirm compliance with the Code of Conduct annually.

37. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY [CSR]:

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility as prescribed under provisions of Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy), 2014 as the same are not applicable on the Company.

38. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY REGULATORS :

There are no significant and material order passed by the regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status of our Company and its operation in future.

39. WEBSITE OF THE COMPANY

Your Company maintains a website www.hcsl.co.in where detailed information of the Company and specified details in terms of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 have been provided.

40. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company believes in the conduct of the affairs of its constituents in a fair and transparent manner by adopting the highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behavior.

Pursuant to Section 177(9) of the Act, a vigil mechanism was established for directors and employees to report to the management instances of unethical behavior, actual or suspected, fraud or violation of the Companys code of conduct or ethics policy. The vigil mechanism provides a mechanism for employees of the Company to approach the Chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Company for redressal. No person has been denied access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee. The policy of vigil mechanism is available on the Companys website at http://www.hcsl.co.in/resource/Investor Relations/Corporate Governance.aspx

41. STATEMENT ON OTHER COMPLIANCES

Your director state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

a. Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act.

b. Issue of equity shares with differential voting rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise;

c. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares and employees stock options schemes) to employees of the Company.

d. Neither the Managing Director nor any of the Whole-time Directors of the Company receive any remuneration or commission from any of its subsidiaries;

e. Fraud reported by the Auditors to the Audit Committee or the Board of Directors of the Company;

f. Scheme of provision of money for the purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees;

g. Payment of remuneration or commission from any of its holding or subsidiary companies to the Managing Director of the Company;

h. Issue of debentures/bonds/warrants/any other convertible securities.

i. Details of any application filed for Corporate Insolvency under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

j. Instance of one-time settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

The Directors wish to convey their appreciation to all of the Companys employees for their contribution towards the Companys performance. The Directors would also like to thank the shareholders, employee unions, customers, dealers, suppliers, bankers, governments and all other business associates for their continuous support to the Company and their confidence in its management.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors Harmony Capital Services Limited